The Fed must slow down or risk an unnecessarily painful recession

John Maynard Keynes said: When the facts change, I change my mind. What are you doing, sir? Hopefully Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will heed Keynes’ advice when he addresses the Fed’s annual meeting in Jackson Hole on Friday.

Economic facts have changed for the worse in recent months. A rapidly weakening global economy and clear signs of an economic slowdown at home should significantly ease inflationary pressures in the United States. If the Fed persists with its aggressive interest rate hikes under these circumstances, it risks sending the economy into an unnecessarily deep recession to reduce inflation.

In recent speeches, Powell has signaled that the Fed intends to maintain a hawkish monetary policy until it sees very clear signs that inflation is moderating towards its target level of 2%. The bank raised its key interest rate in 75 basis point increments rather than the more normal 25 basis points and quickly reduced the size of its balance sheet by not rolling over the maturing bonds it holds.

Europe’s economy was struggling even before Vladimir Putin threatened to cut Europe off from energy imports. ZUMAPRESS.com

The Fed maintains this hawkish posture even though the economy has contracted in two successive quarters. This is despite the sharp drop in consumer confidence and growing signs that significantly higher mortgage rates are causing the housing market to collapse. The central bank justifies its decisions with the argument that inflation remains uncomfortably high at around 8.5% and the labor market remains tight, as evidenced by an unemployment rate near its lowest level in 50 years.

Surprisingly, the Fed appears to be turning a blind eye to strong deflationary forces emanating from abroad due to the rapidly deteriorating state of the global economy. This deterioration has already propelled the dollar higher and caused international commodity prices, including oil, to fall by more than 20%. There is every chance that in the coming period these deflationary forces will strengthen.

Europe appears to be one of the most troubled regions of the global economy. Its economy was struggling even before Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut Europe off from energy imports in his effort to divide the continent over its support for Ukraine. If Putin follows through on his threat this winter, Europe could face a deep economic recession.

Without Russian natural gas, according to the International Monetary Fund, the German economy could be as much as 5% smaller than it otherwise would have been. It is therefore not surprising that the euro has fallen below parity against the dollar, its lowest level in 20 years.

The Chinese economy has come to a rapid halt in growth. ZUMAPRESS.com

The fact that chickens seem to be coming home to roost in China’s unbalanced economy is compounding global economic problems. Far from growing at the 5.5% rate targeted by governments, the Chinese economy has practically come to a standstill. This is the result of the country’s zero-tolerance COVID policy as well as the bursting of its housing bubble.

That more than a million Chinese families are boycotting mortgage payments does not bode well for a quick recovery of the country’s economy. Nor is the prospect of heightened tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan.

As if the economic throes of Europe and China weren’t reason enough to worry, highly indebted emerging economies appear to be on the cusp of a wave of defaults. Argentina, Russia, Sri Lanka, Ukraine and Venezuela have already defaulted, with Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey looking to be next in line. They are in this unfortunate position largely due to the large outflow of money from these countries in response to rising US interest rates.

We can expect our country’s inflation outlook to benefit from the economic difficulties abroad and the internal cooling. Not only are international prices for oil, metals and foodstuffs expected to continue falling; the return of risk aversion among international investors will likely harm our financial markets at the same time as a probable strengthening of the dollar will reduce our import costs and diminish our export prospects.

By continuing to aggressively raise interest rates at a time of incipient economic weakness at home and a perfect economic storm abroad, the Fed is inviting a hard landing for the US economy. Let’s hope Powell recognizes this risk and slows the pace of interest rate hikes.

Desmond Lachman is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was Deputy Director of the Policy Development and Review Department at the International Monetary Fund and Chief Emerging Markets Economic Strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.