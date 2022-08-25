DOJ issues memo recommending against charging Trump with obstruction





The Justice Department released a once-secret 2019 memo on Wednesday that recommended not charging then-President Donald Trump with obstruction of justice in the special counsel’s investigation. Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The release of the 9-page memo, in response to a court order, sheds additional light on one of the most climatic and controversial moments of the Trump presidency: whether he should face federal indictment for having tried to stop the Mueller investigation itself.

In preparing for the 2019 memo, two senior Justice Department officials appointed by Trump relied on a more than 400-page report in which Mueller summarized the findings of his team of special counsel’s investigation. . At the time, the Justice Department had yet to release the Mueller report, which was divided into two volumes, the first concerning the investigation into Russian interference, the second concerning whether Trump illegally sought to obstruct the investigation itself.

Referring to this second volume, senior Justice Department officials Steven Engel and Edward O’Callaghan wrote in their memo that the evidence “is not, in our view, sufficient to support a conclusion beyond doubt reasonable that the president violated obstruction-of-justice statutes.” Engel authored the memo as head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, a unit tasked with weighing some of the issues the trickiest legal issues facing the executive branch.

The OLC memo went on to say that the special counsel’s report did not identify actions on Trump’s part that, in the opinion of their office, “constituted acts of obstruction, committed with a connection to an ongoing proceeding, with the corrupt intent necessary to warrant prosecution” for obstruction of justice.

Urging then-Attorney General William Barr not to prosecute Trump for obstruction, the memo said that “there is no precedent for an obstruction case on similar facts.”

“Of course, any investigation of the president would be exceptional, but the president is not the only official who could be investigated,” the memo said.

He added that Mueller’s findings in the obstruction investigation were both “novel” and “unusual” because, in the view of the OLC, the special counsel team did not found “sufficient” evidence to charge anyone associated with the Trump campaign with conspiracy with the Russian government. interfere in the 2016 elections.

“Given this finding, the evidence does not establish a crime or criminal conspiracy involving ‘Trump’ at which any obstruction or attempted obstruction by the President was directed,” the memo reads.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller III has described 11 episodes of possible Trump obstruction of the Russia investigation. Alex Wong/Getty Images Trump’s 11 possible obstructions

Mueller’s team eventually released a 448-page report summarizing its findings in the years-long investigation into Russian election interference.

It lists 11 instances in which Trump potentially obstructed justice during the investigation, including the firing of then-FBI Director James Comey in 2017 and attempts to have Mueller fired as well. But the special counsel declined to deliver a “traditional prosecution judgment”, citing a 1973 Justice Department memo that dated back to Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal that opposed the indictment of a current president.

When Barr held a press conference shortly before a redacted version of Mueller’s report was released in 2019, he told reporters the special counsel’s decision was not influenced by longstanding politics. of the department. He said that in fact, Mueller’s determination or lack thereof was driven by the inconclusive nature of the evidence.

But in his report, Mueller did not cite the nature or lack of evidence as the reason he did not make a decision on the obstruction. He did, however, cite 1973 against the accusation of a sitting president.

Mueller’s team said “if we were confident, after a thorough investigation of the facts, that the president clearly did not obstruct justice, we would so declare.” The team continued: “However, based on the facts and applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach this judgment.”

Wednesday’s release of the DOJ memo punctuated a years-long court battle in which a watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, demanded a copy of the official Justice Department guidelines underpinning the decision not to accuse Trump of obstruction.

A federal appeals court panel ordered the release of the memo last week, siding with a trial judge who previously ruled the Justice Department should release the document.

The three-judge U.S. Court of Appeals panel for the DC Circuit in a unanimous decision rejected Justice Department arguments that the memo was protected from public release by so-called privilege of the deliberative process, which protects the details of the government’s decision. from public disclosure.

Writing for the DC Circuit panel, Chief Justice Sri Srinivasan found that Barr never seriously considered accusing Trump of obstruction, writing that the OLC review amounted to an “academic exercise” and a “thought experiment”.

The ruling echoes a 2021 ruling by Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who accused Barr of being “dishonest” in her initial public description of Mueller’s findings. Ordering the release of the memo, Jackson, an Obama appointee, also determined that the Justice Department lacked candor with the court in its descriptions of the role and purpose of the 2019 memo prepared by the Office of General Counsel. .

“A review of the document reveals that the Attorney General was not then making a decision on whether the President should be charged with obstruction of justice; the fact that he would not be prosecuted was obvious,” she wrote.

