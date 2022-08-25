Imran Khan’s self-proclaimed nationalism in the age of post-truth politics





Had better relations with Trump than with Biden, Imran Khan said in an interview with CNN. What do Donald Trump and Imran Khan have in common? Since the EU referendum and the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States in 2016, scholars and commentators have spoken of the emergence of a post-truth era or post-truth politics. , defined as a break from rational opinion in favor of emotion. The most powerful examples of post-truth politics as a style available to individual politicians are instances in which outright lies about things that technically anyone could verify are used, although perhaps not always consciously, for various political ends towards opponents and their own supporters Imran Khan constructed the narrative of an imported government when he was ousted by a coalition of thirteen parties in April 2022. Let us see how many imported people Imran Khan hired in his cabinet or as special assistants on various matters to people who serve in the same positions in the imported government, as Khan likes to call him. Starting with Sania Nishtar, who was SAPM on poverty reduction and chairwoman of the Ehsaas programme, before taking power in the Khans government, had co-chaired the WHO High Level Commission on Non-Communicable Diseases with the presidents of Uruguay, Finland and Sri Lanka, member of the WEF Global Agenda Council on the future of healthcare. She continues to co-chair the US National Academy of Sciences, chairs the International Advisory Board of the United Nations International Institute for Global Health, and is a member of the German Federal Government’s International Global Health Advisory Board. On the contrary, Shazia Atta Marri is the current federal minister for the fight against poverty. She has served in Pakistan all her life, mostly in Sindh. Secondly, Hafeez Sheikh in Khans government was his finance minister who had served in the World Bank before coming to Pakistan and only came to assume the power of a ministry. Irony! Nope? Going forward, PTI had Malik Amin Aslam as Minister of State for Environment. Mr. Aslam was also imported from outside Pakistan. He worked at the World Bank and the UN and was also Vice-President of the IUCN. Sherry Rehman replaced him, and she has a history of service in Pakistan representing the Pakistan People’s Party. In a recent development, Jamil Ahmed assumed the post of Governor of the State Bank. He held various positions at the State Bank throughout his life, when the previous governor, Reza Baqir, was imported from abroad by PTI. He has held various positions at the IMF. Similarly, the oil ministry was held by Nadeem Babar in the Khans government. He is CEO of Oman Oil Company and Vice President of Cogen Technologies, Houston. His post was filled by Musaddiq Malik who was the Federal Minister of Water and Electricity in the PML-Ns government. Zulfi Bukhari was SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and Chairman of Pakistan Tourism Development in the self-proclaimed nationalist government. As most of us know, he is a business tycoon, who owns HPM developers and properties in the UK. Sajid Hussain replaced him as Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development. Turi had previously served as a member of the National Assembly. Also, there were many other people in Khans government who were his special assistants namely Shahbaz Gill, Tania Aidrus, Moeed Yusuf, Tariq Mahmood ul Hassan, Shehzad Qasim and Robert Laurent Grenier. The irony is that all of these people have spent their whole lives serving the west and return to the west once the next government takes over and Pakistan stops serving their interests. The concept of post-truth has been criticized for dominating the long history of marginalizing minority groups from knowledge construction. It also risks reproducing a public/private binary and a rational/emotional binary rooted in the separation of mind and body of the Enlightenment that underpinned the European colonial project and served to marginalize women, non-binary people and minority groups. Contemporary political life in Pakistan and more specifically, Imran Khan’s post-truth politics seems to be on some type of agenda, explained above. He largely seems to believe that he is the only devout Muslim and links every political debate to religion, which further indicates that he is not a big proponent of inclusivity. He refuses to accept his failure to bring laudable change in three years in power. He only uses religious rhetoric to appeal to the masses, which unfortunately also excludes Hazara Muslims because he felt he was being blackmailed by these marginalized communities. It remains to be seen what his populist, post-truth rhetoric has for him in store because the plight of the flood-affected Baluchis, and large numbers of the population bearing the brunt of inflation cannot suffice just by the hollow of the words of Khans.

