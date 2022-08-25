2019 OLC legal memo released on Trump filibuster issue





A long-running 2019 memorandum from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel recommending against charging then-President Donald Trump with obstruction was released days after a federal appeals court ruled that the government had to do it.

Following the March 2019 release of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report summarizing his investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, the Attorney General of At the time, Bill Barr declined to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.

At the time, Barr cited a memo from the Office of Legal Counsel as the basis for his decision. We now have a copy of the memo, which you can read below.

“A fair assessment of the special advocate’s conclusions and legal theories argues in favor of denying the prosecution. While listing actions taken by the President, many of which took place in public view, the report does not identify any actions that we believe constituted acts of obstruction, committed in connection with ongoing proceedings, with the corrupt intent necessary to warrant prosecution under the obstruction of justice laws,” the memo reads in one place. “Based on the evidence described and the legal theories set forth in Volume II of the Special Counsel’s Report regarding ‘Whether the President Obstructed Justice in Russia-Related Investigations,’ we believe that a prosecution will not would not be justified in the circumstances, quite apart from constitutional considerations.

The memo endorsed by Barr and signed by OLC Assistant Attorney General Steven A. Engel and Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Edward C. O’Callaghan also called Mueller’s stonewalling theory a “novel” and unprecedented.

“The Special Counsel’s stonewalling theory would not only be novel, but, based on his own analysis, would also be unusual because Volume I of the Special Counsel’s report is conclusive that the evidence developed” were not sufficient to indict a member of the Trump Campaign [including the President] conspired or coordinated with Russian government officials to interfere in the 2016 elections,” the memo reads.

The memo concluded that among the conduct analyzed by Trump, whether regarding the firing of James Comey, statements Trump made to former White House counsel Don McGahn, or encouraging Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen not to “return”, none of this amounted to obstruction.

At the end of the memo are the language of the recommendation, the date, and Barr’s signature.

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which filed a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act after the DOJ denied their memo request, said in a press release that the OLC document was “a jaw-dropping view of the law.” and facts for Donald Trump.

“This materially distorts the facts and the law to benefit Donald Trump and does not reflect a serious reading of the Obstruction of Justice Act or the facts as found by Special Counsel Mueller,” the group said. . “Among many other issues, it is based on the fact that there was no underlying criminal conduct, which is not what Mueller found, and waives the lack of exact precedent to which compare it.”

“It’s clear why Barr didn’t want the public to see it,” the band added.

Read the memo here:

Marisa Sarnoff contributed to this report.

[Images via Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images, Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images]

