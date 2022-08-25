



Beijing has announced tens of billions of dollars of stimulus in a bid to boost confidence as China’s economy is hit by a snowballing slowdown in the real estate sector and President Xi Jinpings stifles zero- Covid. China’s cabinet, the State Council, has added Rmb300 billion ($44 billion) in credit support through its political banks, the state-controlled institutions used by Beijing to boost economic growth, according to an official announcement. Wednesday evening. It will increase effective investment, boost consumption and help keep economic activities on a stable path, said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who has overall responsibility for the world’s second-largest economy. The latest efforts have highlighted the tightrope Beijing is trying to walk as it seeks to use central government stimulus and looser monetary policy to halt slowing growth while avoiding overwhelming the country. of increased debt. But the measures, which analysts saw as incremental rather than transformational, also reaffirmed Xi’s directive to prioritize tackling the health risks posed by the pandemic on the economy. The State Council statement noted that even if the foundations for economic recovery are not solid, China will avoid resorting to massive stimulus measures or jeopardizing its longer-term interests. Still, Li urged Chinese local governments to increase their use of the more than 500 billion yuan of funds that have already been made available through increased bond issuance. Beijing has also pledged Rmb 200 billion in bond issues by public power groups. The State Council will send special task forces to oversee local authorities and said detailed implementation plans should be prepared before October. We need to speed up the implementation of policy measures. Central government will provide facilitation and sub-national authorities [will be] responsible for implementing the policy, Li said. Many analysts remain concerned about the deep structural risks posed by a slump in China’s real estate sector, which accounts for nearly a third of gross domestic product. Fears over hordes of cash-strapped property developers, including Evergrande, which has liabilities of more than $300 billion, have delayed the economy’s recovery from the initial shock of the pandemic. Xi’s refusal to budge from his controversial zero Covid policies, which involve instituting strict lockdowns and mass testing wherever virus outbreaks are discovered, has undermined consumer confidence and held back the most productive. Some investors and economists have called for a more aggressive stimulus as well as longer-term structural reforms to deal with China’s slowing growth trajectory. Beijing has set its lowest growth target in three decades of around 5.5% this year. Recommended Goldman Sachs did not change its forecast for sluggish GDP growth this year of 3% following the announcement of the latest measures. Bank analysts said the stimulus could help offset the sharp contraction in government revenue and to some extent support growth in infrastructure investment over the coming months. But, they added, with a very weak real estate sector and headwinds to business growth from local Covid outbreaks and related control measures, barring major easing measures, we believe the Overall growth will remain sluggish for the rest of this year. The reading used the phrase no flood of easing measures and no excessive borrowing going forward, suggesting that any stimulus would likely be moderate relative to the depth of the economic downturn.

