



Welcome to the Checks & Imbalances newsletter. Today we look at another Trump fundraiser taking place at a Trump property, which may have received $35,000 from a super PAC aligned with Ted Cruz, and the new concert by a congressman who resigned after being found guilty of three crimes.

Trump Super PAC charges $100,000 for candlelight dinner with his club’s former president

Donald Trump’s super PAC is hosting a candlelight dinner with the former president at one of its New Jersey golf courses next month, according to an invitation obtained by Forbes. The price to attend: $100,000 per person.

The event will raise funds for Make America Great Again, Again!, which in turn will likely pay Trump National Golf Club Bedminster for hosting the event. Donald Trump owns 100% of the club, according to his 2021 financial disclosure.

The $100,000 note comes with a photo alongside the 45th president and possibly an opportunity to pay even more: Private golf opportunities with President Donald J. Trump are also available upon request, according to the invitation .

Such events have been lucrative for Trump in the past. By hosting them in his own properties, he can raise large volumes for his political groups and decent slices for his private enterprise. Since losing the 2020 election, the former president has used his real estate portfolio to bill more than $1 million to his political entities.

Spokesperson for MAGA Again! and the event did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Hedge fund mogul Ken Griffin leads billionaires helping Lisa Murkowski

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski has won the support of several billionaire donors in her battle for a fourth term, reports Kyle Mullins:

Leading the pack is hedge fund mogul Ken Griffin, one of seven moguls who donated more than $25,000 to help Murkowski stay in the Senate. Griffin sent $1.5 million to Alaskans for LISA, a super PAC that can accept unlimited donations. The group, founded by former Murkowski campaign staffers, claims the acronym in its name for Leadership In a Strong Alaska, but it backs only one candidate: Murkowski, and has spent $2.7 million dollars in his name. In addition to Griffin, fellow hedge funders John Arnold and Louis Bacon contributed $500,000 and $50,000 respectively to the PAC. James and Kathryn Murdoch, the politically moderate heirs to Murdoch’s media empire, each donated $250,000.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, seen here in the Senate chamber in April 2022, has the backing of at least seven out-of-state billionaires in her bid to win a fourth term.

AP PHOTO/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE In case you missed it The UPS box that received $35,000 from the Cruz-aligned PAC is connected to right-wing radio host Michael Berry

In August, the FEC asked Truth and Courage, a super PAC aligned with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), to provide details about its $35,000 payment in May to Alamo Marketing, a company that appears to have exited. From nowhere.

No company named Alamo Marketing with the address PAC provided to the FEC appears in other committee disclosures, Google and Lexis Nexis search results, or taxable entity Texas records, as reported Wednesday. Checks & Imbalances.

The mailing address the super PAC provided to the company, 5090 Richmond Road #466, however, is connected to conservative talk radio host Michael Berry, as pointed out by reader and super sleuth @ Z3dster. This UPS Store mailbox appears on the Berrys List with the State Bar of Texas and the defunct Michael Berry Properties, Inc.

It’s easy to see why Truth and Courage could pay Berry. In June, the radio host spoke at a Milwaukee summit for the PAC, and is scheduled to speak again in Atlanta on Saturday.

The FEC requested more information on the $35,000 expense, which the PAC initially described as covering event entertainment services. An amended filing clarified that the money covered was for speaking services.

Neither PAC nor Berry responded to requests for comment.

Michael Berry’s Texas State Bar registration has the same address as a company that received a $35,000 payment from the Truth and Courage PAC.

TEXAS STATUS BAR Continuous Irresolves

Updates on Previous Checks and Imbalances Reports

The New Jersey Globe reported that the House Ethics Committee’s investigation of Rep. Tom Malinowski (DN.J.) is unlikely to be completed until after the November election because the panel’s most senior member, the Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), died earlier. this month. In January, the Congressional Ethics Office found substantial reason to believe Malinowski failed to disclose dozens of stock trades within 45 days, as required by federal law.

*****

Former Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas) is now a lobbyist for Missouri Cobalt, a company building a hydrometallurgical facility near a mine in Montana that it plans to use to produce cobalt and nickel for batteries , according to Politico. Velas’ responsibilities include helping the company secure funding for the development and processing of critical minerals essential to the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries, the outlet reported.

Vela resigned from Congress early this spring to begin lobbying the Akin Gump firm.

Fortenberry landed a new job before leaving Congress

Days after resigning from Congress after a jury found him guilty of three felony counts, Jeff Fortenberry had already started his new gig.

During March, he signed a future employment agreement with Practice Management of America, Inc., which provides business support for physicians, according to a financial disclosure Fortenberry filed with the House Clerk’s office.

On March 24, Fortenberry was found guilty of concealing information and making false statements to the FBI. Heresigned from Congress a week later. Her new job started four days later.

.

CLERK OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES/REP. JEFF FORTENBERRY Stalking Trump

Forbes continues to update Tracking Trump: An Overview of All Lawsuits and Investigations Involving the Former President.

.

Forbes

Former President Donald Trump endorsed controversial conservative Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Saturday on Trump’s social media site, Truth Social, Brian Bushard reported. Gaetz is now one of at least 76 Trump clients who have received endorsements from real estate moguls this election cycle. Gaetz’s campaign reported spending $35,000 at Trump properties, including $21,000 at Mar-a-Lago in April.

In total, Trump properties have raised at least $1.4 million from the campaigns of candidates the former president has endorsed.

.

Social Truth/Donald J. Trump

Trump announced Friday afternoon that he plans to hold a rally for Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, headlined by gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and struggling Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. to gain traction in his campaign against Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, reports Nicholas Reimann.

Dr. Mehmet Oz attends the 2022 Champions of Jewish Values ​​Gala at Carnegie Hall on January 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

GETTY PICTURES

[Trump's] Save America Super PAC could be the alternative funding source these applicants need. But even sitting on a massive war chest and reaping the financial benefits of outrage over the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, they spent little money supporting candidates. (Spectator World) "Trump PAC's $650,000 charitable contribution to Smithsonian will pay for portraits of Donald and Melania Trump" (Insider) Publishers pick unusual $1.6 billion donation to bolster conservative fortunes ( The New York Times) to architect of the right Court takeover (ProPublica) A push for more space for Americas farm animals is thwarted (The Economist) Advice: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have been at fault (The Associated Press) Meet the Next Door lobbyist (Wired) Banks, crypto Lobby clash with lawmakers over the Fed's digital dollar (Politico) Rudy Giulianis Legal Defense Fund is back with a new twist (The Daily Beast) New York congressional candidate Carl Paladino has revealed his personal finances after Insider reports he violated a federal law (Insider) Eric Adams After Dark: A Private Table and Friends tarnished (The New York Times) After the 2018 GOP break, Victorias Secret [mogul] continues to donate big to Republicans (Open Secrets) Big war chests haven't stopped pro-impeachment Republicans from losing to Trump-backed challengers (ABC News) Pro-Lombardo PAC launches effort targeting voters Hispanic and Asian (NBC News)

A distal burden waits on the shoulders of the great Alaska.

The tundra, frozen above the permanent reserves, has given up on disaster.

