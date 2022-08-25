Pakistani Imran Khan launches a revolution





On Sunday, Pakistani police charged Imran Khan, the country’s former prime minister, with terrorism offenses for threatening police officers and a judge. Khan was removed from office in a tight no-confidence vote in April, and he has not been silent since. He organized rallies discussing many taboo topics in Pakistan, including criticism of the country’s military and judicial system.

The charges stem from comments Khan made after one of his aides, Shahbaz Gill, a former member of Khans cabinet, was arrested on August 9 for sedition. Khan and other members of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claim that Gill was tortured by Islamabad police after his arrest, although Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has denied this.

Gills alleged the mistreatment has outraged Khans supporters, and in a speech Saturday, Khan pledged to take action against the police chief and a judge. The former prime minister, referring to a judge and the chief of police, said: you should also prepare, because we will take action against you. He did not specify what form this action would take.

On Sunday, Pakistani police charged Imran Khan, the country’s former prime minister, with terrorism offenses for threatening police officers and a judge. Khan was removed from office in a tight no-confidence vote in April, and he has not been silent since. He organized rallies discussing many taboo topics in Pakistan, including criticism of the country’s military and judicial system.

The charges stem from comments Khan made after one of his aides, Shahbaz Gill, a former member of Khans cabinet, was arrested on August 9 for sedition. Khan and other members of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claim that Gill was tortured by Islamabad police after his arrest, although Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has denied this.

Gills alleged the mistreatment has outraged Khans supporters, and in a speech Saturday, Khan pledged to take action against the police chief and a judge. The former prime minister, referring to a judge and the chief of police, said: you should also prepare, because we will take action against you. He did not specify what form this action would take.

For some, it was a statement of legal intent, the bread and butter of politics. But for the authorities, such comments border on treason. Now Khan has been charged under anti-terrorism laws, and the situation has become more feverish.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, a former minister in the Khans government, said on Twitter that if Khan is arrested, [W]We will take back Islamabad. Meanwhile, hundreds of Khans supporters gathered outside the politician’s home, vowing to defend him against the authorities.

In the midst of all this activity, it is possible to miss something else: the campaign of Khans after his ousting. What many dismiss as sour grapes may in fact mark the start of something new: the creation of a mass democratic people’s movement in Pakistan, the first in 75 years since the partition of India and the founding of the ‘State.

None of this was supposed to happen. Pakistan’s policy is designed to produce other results. The military is powerful not only within the state, but also in the broader economy. No one can rise to power without military support or retain power without the armed forces saying so. During his own rise, Khan had made these accommodations and there is no doubt that the military, when planning his retirement, assumed that he, a former sportsman, would continue to play.

Inflation and ongoing economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and compounded by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appear to have doomed Khan. Pakistan’s economy depends on international aid: loans from countries like China and bailouts from unpopular global institutions, like the International Monetary Fund, which are unpopular with ordinary Pakistanis.

Khan was able to manage these lines of credit with some skill, transferring more money from Beijing with regularity and navigating increasingly troubled relations with China, including the relative economic difficulties faced by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project, and the unpopularity of Chinese workers with Pakistani residents in the port of Gwadar.

Now Khans’ allies say his party was toppled by the military because the party failed to show sufficient deference to China, including implementing audits of the vaunted CPEC project, sparking anger Chinese officials and the military-aligned Pakistani business elite.

As inflation proved anything but transitory and Pakistan, like many of its neighbors, faced energy and food crises following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the military began to to worry.

It occupies a role in Pakistan similar to that of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: that of a powerful economic player and political constituency that goes beyond mere service in the country’s armed forces. The army owns cement plants, grain factories and is involved in all major infrastructure projects, for example, and the prosperity of its leaders is linked to the state of the Pakistani economy.

As global supply shocks proved increasingly destabilizing, the military assumed Khan was to blame and decided he needed to be replaced.

The military also assumed that Khan, once out of power, would follow the unspoken rules of politics and know when he was beaten. Khan is a wealthy man who had an infamous international lifestyle before entering politics. Some army pundits believed that Khan would leave Pakistan if defeated and go out into the world for fun.

But that’s not what happened. Instead, Khan, a famous politician with a huge following on social media, launched a campaign against the unspoken foundations of the Pakistani state: unwavering loyalty to the military and acceptance of compromised politics.

Khan blamed the army for what he saw as a concerted campaign against his party, including the intimidation of its officials and supporters. In a series of barnstorming speeches across the country, Khan called for new elections. These speeches clearly worried the government because the Pakistani media regulator banned their broadcast on August 21.

In a Punjab provincial assembly by-election in July, the PTI won power in the region in a result that surprised all commentators, as it implied that Khan could survive as an electoral figure without being in power. power or have the overt support of the military. Punjab is the most populous province of Pakistan. The Khans party now controls the regions of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Sunday, he won a landslide victory in NA-245, a seat in Karachia, stronghold of the Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement: two major allied political parties. Khans supporters said this shows that the PTI is the only competitive party in all provinces.

In his speeches, Khan calls for unfettered democracy and genuinely revolutionary parliamentary government in a country as stratified and military-dominated as Pakistan. He suggests that a country that tortures its political staff cannot be a democracy and demands new free elections without electoral fraud while its allies claim that its opponents received large bribes to oust it.

But the means by which he delivers his message are perhaps just as dramatic, posing a challenge to the centralized status quo. Making heavy use of social media and live streaming, Khan intends to get his message across, even if he is banned from mainstream broadcasters and underappreciated in the print media.

If he succeeds in defying these bans and is not arrested for terrorism offences, his move could herald a sea change in Pakistani politics. The government is made up of parties from all sides. If Khan is able to top them all, the old ways of politics may never recover.

Not only does Khan criticize the military and the corruption at the heart of Pakistan’s military-run economy, but he also does it the 21st century way, using tools the generals might not to understand. Pakistan is a young country, with more than 64% of its population under the age of 30. Khan appeals to them with the media of this generation. Its appeal to female voters and young people is a political novelty and an asset.

Khan claims his removal from power was akin to a coup, carried out with the help of military-led corruption in Pakistan’s economy, courts and political process. If the world grants Khan this analogy, another comparison becomes possible.

In Turkey in 2016, a faction within the military sought to seize power through traditional means. They took over government buildings while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was out of the capital. They seized radio stations and most broadcast television stations. They put tanks in the streets.

However, all of that was undone when Erdogan used FaceTime to call CNN Turkey and, live, ordered people to take to the streets. It was enough to save his government and defeat the coup.

The Pakistani army has no tanks blocking the streets, but its police have set up a cordon around Khan’s house, against which hundreds of his supporters have rallied. He doesn’t need to grab radios and newspapers because he already knows how to play the game.

But for Khan, new political means are possible and he is using them to spread his message to millions of supporters who still believe in him as a champion of anti-corruption and true democracy.

His critics say his removal was done legitimately through the parliamentary process of a vote of no confidence and that Khan is activating a system that has benefited him in the past. In a final roll of the dice before being fired, Khan tried to dissolve the National Assembly of Pakistan before it was overturned by the courts.

But as Khan’s rhetoric in opposition elevates towards election corruption, parliamentary politics, the economy and state institutions and the nature of military rule, the generals clearly see something new. and worrying on the horizon.

Khan broke the taboos of Pakistani politics. In doing so, he may have kickstarted a digital democratic revolution. Seventy-five years after Pakistan was formed by partition, it has never known true democracy. Khan thinks that in opposition his best chance promises something like this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/08/24/imran-khan-pakistan-protests-democracy-arrest-terrorism-revolution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos