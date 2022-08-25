Delhi Confidential: Have you guessed who Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favorite chief ministers are?





Bring back the buzz: The BJP headquarters, deserted for a few days, became active and alive on Wednesday when new National General Secretary Sunil Bansal arrived at his office. Bansal, who had tested positive for Covid immediately after his elevation from the post of general secretary of the organization in Uttar Pradesh to national general secretary in charge of three key states of West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana on August 10, came to the second floor office for the first time. A number of people lined up with bouquets to greet the influential leader. Bansal spent a few hours in the office and also had discussions.

Effective trio: Amid talk of differences within the BJP of Uttar Pradesh, especially after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s recent cryptic tweet sangathan sarkar se bada hai (the organization is bigger than the government) which has sparked much speculation, BJP leaders say Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remains Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s favorite because of his governance record. The rhetoric in party circles is that three chief ministers of the Yogi party, Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) have earned the Prime Minister’s appreciation for their style of operation. Insiders say that whenever the CMs go to meet the PM, they carry a notepad and pen to jot down the instructions, and immediately brief senior bureaucrats accordingly with instructions for the compliance report in 15 days. Modi has a soft corner for this kind of efficiency, they say. Sports politics The suspension of the Indian Football Federation (AIFF) by FIFA and the subsequent legal intervention have again called into question the administration of sports bodies in India. In the BJP, it has become a hot topic as senior party leaders run a number of sports bodies. K Laxman, who was inducted into the Parliamentary Council of the party, is the chairman of the Telangana Korfball Federation. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma leads the Indian Badminton Association. BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh heads the country’s wrestling body, while Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain is the chairman of the All India Tennis Association. The Indian Archery Association is headed by Union Minister Arjun Munda, while party leader Captain Abhimanyu leads its Haryana wing. Parties Rajya Sabha MP Anil Agarwal heads the Indian Volleyball Association and Sudhanshu Mittal is the president of the Indian Kho Kho Federation.

