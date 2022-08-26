Jokowi invited to open 2022 UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup mountain bike championship





Indonesian mountain bike (MTB) riders Maydanil Arham (right) and Ihza Muhammad (left) cycle during training at the UCI MTB arena track circuit in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan on Tuesday (23/8/2022). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Meaning of Zaezar/rwa.

PALANGKARAYA – Indonesia will soon host the Mountain Bike World Championship 2022 UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup coming. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is expected to be present to open the event. – Indonesia will soon host the Mountain Bike World Championshipcoming. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is expected to be present to open the event. This is the eighth round of the 2022 UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup to be held in Palangkaraya, Sunday (28/8/2022). The event brought together 32 countries and will be broadcast in 132 countries. Read also: The UCI publishes the Corona protocol when the race is held in August The President of the Organizing Committee (OC) of the 2022 UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup, Agustiar Sabran, looks forward to the presence of President Jokowi at the event. The reason is that Agustiar considers the UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup to be almost on par with Mandalika MotoGP and Formula E. “We have sent an invitation to the president. We have coordinated and requested that, if possible, as in Mandalika and in Formula E, the president can attend,” Agustiar Sabran said in the statement received. MNC Indonesia PortalFriday (8/26/2022). We ask him to be present like in Mandalika and in Formula E. It is the world championship, followed by 32 countries”, he added. Even so, Agustiar still cannot confirm whether President Jokowi can travel to Central Kalimantan or not. Indeed, Indonesia currently has other important activities, such as the upcoming G-20. “Because Central Kalimantan is also part of Indonesia. But we all understand that it is occupied by the state, the preparations for the G-20. The pandemic transition period. The chances are maybe 50- 50,” he added. Moreover, Agustiar felt that Indonesia’s good reputation would also be at stake with the presence of the championship. The reason, hundreds of countries will witness the event directly later. “This event is being broadcast live by 132 countries. Of course it is about the dignity of the country, not just Central Kalimantan,” Agustiar continued. Apart from President Jokowi, Agustiar also hopes that the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Puan Maharani, and the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, will also be present at the 2022 UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup. Both will also be present during the Mandalika MotoGP and Formula E. “We also invited Mba Puan and Mr. Listyo. If we have time, we ask. He came to Mandalika and Formula E, why not come here, he concluded. (sto)

