Redacted Affidavit of Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Used by FBI Released





WASHINGTON A redacted copy of the FBI affidavit used to substantiate the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was unsealed on Friday, revealing details of the federal government’s efforts to recover classified documents, including top secret information.

The 36-page affidavit, much of it heavily redacted, says that in mid-May FBI agents conducted a preliminary examination of the contents of 15 boxes that Trump returned to the National Archives from his property. of Florida in January, and “identified documents with filing markings in fourteen of the FIFTEEN BOXES.”

The affidavit says officers found 184 unique documents bearing classification marks. He said 25 documents were marked as “TOP SECRET”, 67 documents marked as “confidential” and 92 marked as “secret”. According to the affidavit, officers observed markings indicating various control systems designed to protect various types of sensitive information, including markings that designate intelligence gathered by “clandestine human sources,” such as a report of a CIA officer or someone who works for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The release of the FBI affidavit came after U.S. Investigative Judge Bruce Reinhart ruled on Thursday that the document could be unsealed after the Justice Department submitted drafting proposals.

Reinhart approved the warrant that allowed federal agents to search Trump’s property in Florida on Aug. 8 after determining the affidavit provided probable cause. He reiterated earlier this week that he had found probable cause that evidence of several federal crimes would be found at Mar-a-Lago and that he was and is satisfied that the facts sworn by the affiant are reliable.

The affidavit contains substantial redactions in its section on providing probable cause for the August search, which is approximately 20 pages. An almost completely hidden section is titled, There are probable grounds to believe that documents containing classified information [National Defense Information] and presidential records remain on the premises.

Ultimately, FBI agents removed 11 additional sets of classified documents, including some labeled secret and top secret, during the Aug. 8 search, according to the property receipt for the recovered items. There were also documents described as SCI documents, which stand for highly classified sensitive compartmented information.

The Department of Justice objected to the publication of the affidavit. The document itself states that any premature disclosure of the affidavit and other related documents could “have a significant and negative impact on the continuation of the investigation and may seriously impair its effectiveness by allowing the criminal parties to flee, destroy evidence (electronically stored and otherwise), modify behavior and notify accomplices in crime.

The affidavit said that, based on the federal investigation, the government believes that the storage room where the boxes of presidential records were kept at Mar-a-Lago, as well as Trump’s suite, his office, and other spaces “in the premises are not currently permitted. places of storage of classified information.”

Pages from the FBI affidavit in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Jon Elswick/AP

In June, Justice Department attorneys sent Trump’s lawyers a letter reiterating that Mar-a-Lago could not be used to store classified information, according to the affidavit. The Department of Justice requested in the letter that the room where the documents were stored “be secured and that all boxes that have been moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago (as well as any other objects in this room) be kept in this room in their current state until further notice.”

The government concluded in the affidavit that “there is probable cause to believe that evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime, or other unlawfully possessed items in violation” of U.S. law will be found on the property of the property.

Attached to the affidavit is a May 25 letter from Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran, to Jay Bratt, head of the counterintelligence and export controls section of the Department of Justice’s National Security Division. Justice.

Corcoran called interactions with the National Archives “friendly, open and straightforward” and called the transfer of presidential records, as required by law, “voluntary and open.”

He tried to argue that presidential actions involving classified documents are not subject to criminal sanctions, because Trump was not “an officer, employee, contractor, or consultant of the United States.”

In a separate 13-page filing on Friday, the Justice Department reiterated its request to redact portions of the affidavit, including to protect the security and privacy of a significant number of civilian witnesses in addition to security forces. order.

“If the identity of the witnesses is revealed, they could suffer harm, including retaliation, intimidation or harassment, and even threats to their physical safety,” the government wrote, noting recent threats against security forces. order following the search of Mar-a-Lago.

Police stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP

The Justice Department also argued that revealing certain information could “seriously disadvantage the government as it seeks additional information from witnesses.” And he said the government had “well-founded concerns that action could be taken to thwart or otherwise interfere with this investigation if facts contained in the affidavit were disclosed prematurely.”

Reinhart, in his order Thursday, said the Justice Department demonstrated sufficient grounds to redact portions of the affidavit, agreeing that releasing the document in its entirety would reveal the identities of witnesses, law enforcement order and unindicted parties, as well as scope and methods. of the investigation. The Justice Department also showed its cuts were narrowly tailored, he wrote.

The Presidential Records Act requires that all presidential records be properly retained by each administration so that a complete set is transferred to the National Archives at the end of an administration.

Trump also received a federal grand jury subpoena in the spring for sensitive documents the government believed he kept after he left the White House, NBC News previously reported. A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the subpoena was related to documents Trump’s legal team discussed with Justice Department officials at a meeting in early June.

