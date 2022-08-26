Could the St. Johns Staten Island campus be turned into Donald Trump’s presidential library?





STATEN ISLAND, NY — The next chapter on the St. Johns University campus on Staten Island has yet to be written, but two attorneys want it to read as a tribute to former President Donald Trump.

Some may know lawyers Mark Fonte and Louis Gelormino of the F&G Legal Group in Graniteville for their work representing various restaurant and small business owners throughout the pandemic, such as Macs Public Houses General Manager Daniel Presti . They also led the lawsuit against New York City over its coronavirus vaccine mandate, which argued the policy violated citizens’ rights.

Fonte and Gelormino wrote a letter to former President Donald Trump this week, offering to consider establishing his presidential library and museum on the St. Johns Grymes Hill campus, which will close after the spring 2024 semester in due to low enrollment at the Staten Island campus. .

We are writing to you today to ask you to seriously consider using this magnificent setting for your presidential library and museum, Fonte and Gelormino wrote.

Fonte and Gelormino, who are both St. Johns alumni and taught there as adjunct teachers, describe the property with a semblance of a real estate listing highlighting beautiful amenities, manicured lawns and plenty of plazas. of parking, as well as convenient access from Staten Island. Shuttle ferry.

The duo make their case using sentimental and then practical appeal, highlighting how Staten Island and Trump would benefit.

This would be the perfect spot in a borough in your home state for a magnificent Presidential Library. Plus, this location is even more appropriate because it’s a stone’s throw from one of your father’s first real estate businesses. Life certainly has a way of coming full circle, the letter says.

Trump’s father, Fred Trump, owned Grymes Hill Apartments and the Tysens Park Apartments complex in New Dorp, which remained in the family portolio until 2004.

The economic growth of our borough would be tremendous. The prestige of your library would enhance the influence of our borough nationally and internationally. Your inheritance would be guaranteed for eternity, add the lawyers.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN?

Fonte told Advance/SILive.com that he and Gelormino first thought of the general idea of ​​Staten Island to house Trump’s presidential library when they attended the America First Agenda summit in Washington DC last month. this was before they knew of the campus awaiting closure.

We picked up the newspaper one day and read that the campus was being vacated by St. Johns and the pieces came together. We said, Let’s put this idea in front of him. So we drafted the letter and forwarded it to him, Fonte said.

Asked about the prospect of Wagner College acquiring the campus, Fonte said he agreed with Staten Island elected officials that Wagner was a natural choice.

But at the same time, we don’t think our elected officials should put all their eggs in one basket and we need alternatives. We need to think outside the box and we need to keep this magnificent property out of the hands of developers, he said. My law firm and elected officials are all in agreement about the future of the property.

Fonte said he could also consider a collaboration between the Trump Library and Wagner College, such as the school housing their political science division or the history department next to the on-campus library.

Asked if he had any concerns about the reception of the idea by communities, especially with the campus located in a predominantly Democratic and left-leaning part of the island, Fonte said he thought the concept was a win-win for the borough and could raise [its] stature.

There are plenty of opportunities here and I really don’t see a downside, he said, noting the opportunity for increased tourism.

TRUMP UNDER INVESTIGATION

Whether or not Trump pursues the idea may be tied to his concern with other questions about his presidential records. The US Department of Justice has been investigating potential mishandling of classified information after the National Archives and Records Administration said it recovered 15 boxes of documents from the Trumps Mar-a-Lago house, containing classified information, earlier This year. The National Archives said Trump turned over the documents when he left office and asked the Justice Department to investigate the matter.

The former president has also been the subject of a lengthy civil investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James involving allegations that the Trumps company, the Trump Organization, misled lenders and tax authorities on the value of valuable assets like golf courses and skyscrapers.

WILL THE IDEA BE WELL RECEIVED?

In their letter, Fonte and Gelormino present Staten Island as a Trump stronghold.

The admiration and love that Islanders have for you is unwavering and abiding. You could drive down almost any residential street and see a Trump flag flying side-by-side with our glorious Stars and Stripes, they wrote.

While Staten Island is the only New York borough where a majority voted for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections, the 42.9% of Staten Island voters who voted against Trump in both elections may not be d agree with the image that Fonte and Gelormino make.

Earlier this week, Staten Island elected officials from all parts of the borough announced that they were united and spoke cohesively with one voice in their position to ensure the continuation of the St. Johns is in the best interest of the community.

Some of those officials are Trump supporters, and others are expressly not, questioning whether the Trump library idea will threaten the united front.

Asked about the Trump Library, St. Johns did not comment on the matter, but reiterated a previous statement:

As St. Johns University prepares to begin the fall 2022 semester, supporting students and employees at our Staten Island campus remains our sole focus. Our goal and efforts are to keep our students on the path to graduation, with the opportunity for incoming freshmen and sophomores to graduate from St. Johns at our Queens campus. after the end of the teaching period in the spring of 2024, Brian Browne, said a spokesperson for the university.

Material from The Associated Press has been included in this report.

FOLLOW GIAVANNI ALVES ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.silive.com/news/2022/08/could-st-johns-staten-island-campus-be-transformed-into-donald-trumps-presidential-library.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos