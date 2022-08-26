Will the Queen invite Boris Johnson and his successor to Balmoral?





Almost two months ago, queen elizabeth would have been in contact with Boris Johnson the day he decided to resign as Prime Minister. The UK’s Conservative Party is set to announce a new leader on September 5, meaning Johnson and his successor will follow tradition and meet the Queen once a winner is chosen. Friday, the Sun said the meeting would likely take place in Scotland, where the Queen is still in residence at Balmoral Estate. A source told the tabloid the Queen would try to avoid returning to Buckingham Palace for the event due to her ongoing mobility issues. The Queen has now been advised not to travel, the source said. It may not be the best choice to fly the Queen 1,000 miles round trip for a 48-hour visit when prime ministers can easily travel to Balmoral instead. A wide range of competitors has been reduced to two, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, more a succession of party votes in Parliament. Now the Conservative Party’s roughly 160,000 paying members have a chance to weigh in, and the winner will become prime minister and the transfer of power will take place in a meeting with Johnson and the Queen. However Prince Charles replaced her more frequently since last autumn, when the Queen was briefly hospitalized, and even read a speech at the official opening of Parliament in May, the Queen does not plan to send her as a replacement. There are some parts of his role that Prince Charles can do on his behalf, but the Queen is adamant that she appoints the Prime Minister, the source told Sun, adding that the final decision has not yet been made. Obviously no one tells the Queen what to do and ultimately it’s her decision, and as we saw when she made a third appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Jubilee, she loves surprises. To listen Vanity Fairs DYNASTY podcast now. Contents This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of.

