Trumpworld is trying to come to the rescue of Mehmet Oz





The Republican cavalries arrive. Trumpworld influencers are rallying fiercely around Pennsylvania GOP nominee Mehmet Oz as the reality TV doctor continues to struggle in his Senate race against Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Even Donald Trump, who backed Oz in the primary in April, is said to have lost faith. Per Rolling Stone, the former president told advisers that Oz would lose if he didn’t drastically change things. A source who spoke to Rolling Stone said Trump would be incredibly [embarrassed] for Oz if he loses to this guy because he thinks so little about [Fetterman]. He thinks Fetterman is in worse shape than Biden and has been hiding in his basement more [than Joe Biden].

Seemingly heeding Trump’s pleas, Oz’s beleaguered campaign is now getting reinforcements from right-wing national figures, as Politico reported on Friday. Laura Ingraham aired several segments this week attacking Fetterman’s appearance and portraying him as a profiteer or, as she put it, a fundraiser in a hoodie. In another segment, Ingraham described Fetterman as a younger, balder Joe Biden, but in gym rat clothes, as opposed to Oz, whom she dubbed a true populist. Even Ingraham acknowledged, however, that Oz was not his first choice in the Pennsylvania Senate primary, while still calling on Republican voters to support him. Look, Oz won [the primary]. He’s the candidate and he’s working his cock, she said, before stealing a line from Donald Rumsfeld. In an ideal world[Oz would] feel better. But you fight with the army you have, not the army you wish you had. Sean Hannity, another Fox host, played his part in the race by threatening to sue Fetterman, whom he savagely accused of defaming him in fundraising texts. He better hope mom and dad have enough money to pay his legal bills, Hannity said Tuesday.

Donald Trump Jr. also ridiculed Fetterman’s health by tweeting that the Democrat is making Joe Biden look totally lucid and healthy. Likewise, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon have all taken up their attacks on the Fetterman campaign on Twitter or other online media. Trump plans to hold a rally in Pennsylvania next month for Oz and far-right Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

Recent polls show Fetterman maintaining a steady lead over Oz, despite lingering questions amplified by Oz and Republicans about Fetterman’s recovery from a near-fatal stroke in May. A recent Franklin & Marshall College poll showed Fetterman ahead by 13 points.

Over the past month, Oz has suffered several self-inflicted publicity blunders, including his now infamous rant about crudit inflation and his inability to remember how many properties he owns. In response, Ben Shapiro, a popular conservative podcast host, argued that Oz’s immense wealth is actually one of its best traits: Want to reduce corruption? So it’s good for [politicians] to be independently wealthy before taking office. Shapiro repeated a number of favorite talking points from the Oz campaigns, attacking Fetterman’s health and calling him a leech, a Bernie Sanders socialite and a giant who is a loser and also a giant loser.

Earlier this week, the Oz campaign tried to save face on its glorified cruditsa veggie traygaffe by poking fun at Fettermans’ health. If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and had to constantly lie about it, said Rachel Tripp, senior health consultant. communication at Oz. Fetterman responded to Tripps’ remark by tweeting, I know politics can be mean, but even then I could *never* imagine ridiculing someone for their health issues.

Fetterman returned to the campaign trail for the first time this month with a rally in Erie, Pa., and held smaller events and fundraisers across the state. His campaign was defined by a series of viral attack ads and social media campaigns that poked fun at Oz’s expensive tastes and lack of personal ties to Pennsylvania.

Notably, Oz, who now appears to need help from the former president’s closest allies and supporters, responded to Fetterman’s successful online campaign with a veiled insult from Trump. It’s just easier to take Trump’s approach of just dropping a bombshell and getting the press to cover it, Oz told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/08/trumpworld-mehmet-oz-rescue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos