Accused of terrorism, the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan threatens

KEY POINTS “When I raised my voice against Shahbaz Gill’s sexual abuse and said I will take legal action, a terrorism case was filed against me,” Imran Khan had said yesterday. He added: ‘The case against me became an international story and it looked like Pakistan was a banana republic’ An FIR was registered against Imran Khan on August 21 under the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Act: the former Prime Pakistani Minister Imran Khan, who faces terrorism charges, slammed the ruling government and warned, “I am very dangerous”.

The Pakistani chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf made the threat when addressing the media outside the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court, where he was present, about his extension of bail before his arrest, that the court granted until September 1.

“I am very dangerous,” Imran Khan said, The New International reported.

Even though Imran Khan made a furious comment on the troubled situation, he avoided answering a number of questions from reporters.

People making decisions or finalizing them should be thinking of the country, Imran Khan said.

The terrorism case was filed against Khan after he made threatening remarks about a female Extra Sessions judge.

The court accepted the pre-arrest bail until September 1 against bonds worth Rs 100,000.

Imran Khan had moved his bail plea through his attorney, Dr Babar Awan, and attorney Ali Bukhari.

When reporters pressed Imran Khan to comment on the situation, he only said one sentence: “I am very dangerous.

Later he said, “They are trying to arrest the leader of the biggest party in the country in this case.

According to him, Pakistan is being mocked all over the world at the moment. The government, he claimed, was trying to score a “technical knockout” against him.

Last week, a case was filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for threatening an Extra Sessions judge and senior Islamabad police officers during a rally in the capital’s F-9 park. federal.

Pakistan: Imran Khan at risk of being arrested in an anti-terrorist case | Latest news in English | Mirror NowOn Thursday, a terrorism case was filed against Home Minister Rana Sanaullah based on the complaint filed by a citizen of Gujrat Industrial Zone Police Station. The complainant said he was watching a talk show on Geo News on August 21 when he heard excerpts of Sanaullah’s speeches from April 2021 and January 2022. The minister was shown threatening the judiciary, the Chief Secretary of Punjab and Commissioner of Lahore along with their children in his speeches.

A complaint under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act has been filed against the Home Minister of the city of Gujrat, about 150 kilometers from Lahore.

“Rana Sanaullah’s statement was to terrorize the Judiciary, Chief Secretary and other government officials and not let them do their job so that they would be unable to fulfill their judicial commitments,” the report said, which quoted an old Pakistan Muslim League video. (N) leader.

According to FIR, the minister’s statement has sown fear and terror among the judiciary, authorities, police, bureaucracy and the nation, Geo News said.

Furthermore, Moonis Elahi, the leader of the Pakistani Muslim Quaid League (PML-Q), said the interior minister would soon be arrested. “You are making fake case against Imran Khan, now the nation of Pakistan has made a real case against you,” he tweeted.

Interestingly, it was on the orders of Sanaullah that Imran Khan was convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

