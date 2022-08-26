What’s in the affidavit that led the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago? | Donald Trump News





The affidavit that led to the search warrant issued at Donald Trump’s home earlier this month shed light on the investigation into the conduct of former presidents, which dominated headlines throughout the month. august.

Although heavily redacted, the document released Friday by court order confirmed previous reports that the FBI and Justice Department were investigating Trump for alleged mishandling of classified documents and provided new details about the search of the August 8.

Trump and his supporters accuse authorities without evidence of politically motivated targeting, a charge the former president renewed after the affidavit was released on Friday.

Here are the key takeaways from the document:

The United States is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump

The affidavit sets out what legal scholars had suspected after the FBI conducted an unprecedented search of former President Mar-a-Lago’s Florida home: The US government is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump.

The government is conducting a criminal investigation into the improper deletion and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the illegal concealment or removal of government documents, the document said.

A criminal investigation could lead to charges against the former president, which could throw the American political order into chaos. Trump is considered a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, but he has not officially announced his candidacy.

The affidavit also said there were probable grounds to believe evidence of obstruction would be found at Trump’s home, without providing details.

The FBI searched for documents containing national defense information

According to the affidavit, the 15 boxes of documents returned to the US National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) from Trump’s office in January had classification marks, which appear to contain national defense information (NDI) .

The US government believed there were more such documents to recover during the search, the FBI said.

A property receipt for items taken from Trump’s home by the FBI earlier this month showed agents had recovered documents labeled top secret from Mar-a-Lago, the highest level of classification.

The mishandling of national defense information is a crime under the Espionage Act, which aims to protect the US government from espionage.

The FBI may have known exactly where to look for documents

An FBI agent, whose name was blocked from the document, appeared to provide specific locations where classified documents can be found at Trump’s home.

The agent points out that the storage room, Trump’s residential suite, a place called Pine Hall and Suite 45 are not authorized spaces to keep classified information, suggesting the FBI suspected such documents were stored there. Nowhere in Mar-a-Lago had the storage of classified documents been authorized since the end of the Trump presidency, the agent said.

As described above, evidence of the SUBJECT OFFENSES was stored in multiple locations at the PREMISES, the officer writes, referring to Trump’s home.

It is unclear how the FBI obtained this information; the paragraphs preceding this section are almost entirely redacted.

Former President Donald Trump says search warrant should not have been approved [File: Joe Maiorana/AP Photo]

Justice Department fears for witnesses

In a legal brief accompanying the affidavit, the Department of Justice objected to the publication of the redacted portions of the document.

If the witnesses’ identities are revealed, they could face harm, including retaliation, intimidation or harassment, and even threats to their physical safety, prosecutors wrote. As the Court has already noted, these concerns are not hypothetical in this case.

He added that FBI agents whose names appeared in earlier documents relating to the investigation had received threats of violence.

Exposing the identities of witnesses would likely erode their confidence in the government investigation, and it would almost certainly discourage other potential witnesses from coming forward in this investigation and others, the document says.

The Department of Justice objected to the publication of the affidavit.

There’s more to learn

While the 38-page document offers some details about the search and alleged criminal conduct the Justice Department said Trump engaged in, it doesn’t tell the whole story.

The document is largely redacted with names and testimony is blocked.

And so, it would be difficult to speculate whether the investigation will lead to charges against Trump based on the affidavit.

Trump appeared unfazed by the release of the documents on Friday, reiterating that the search of his home, which he called a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI and Justice Department, should never have been approved by the judge. .

