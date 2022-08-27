In Pakistan, all eyes are on Imran Khan and General Bajwa





Last weekend, as the Indian government levied a tax on food grains for the first time since independence, something tectonic was also happening across the border; for the first time in several decades, ordinary Pakistani voters showed their middle fingers to the Deep State there.

In provincial polls necessitated by the removal of the ruling PTI government in a post-modern coup, the PTI beat the combined might of the PML(N), PPPP, religious parties, bureaucracy and of the Deep State to win 15 of the 20 seats that went for the polls. This put the ruling PML(N) coalition government under the chief ministry of Hamza Shehbaz in a minority, leading to its subsequent downfall.

What was remarkable about the Imran Khan-led PTI was that it managed to score victories across Punjab, defying the demographic and socio-economic realities that had prevailed for decades. He picked up seats from southern (Multan) to western (Jhang, Bhakkar) to northern Punjab (Khusab). What was particularly disastrous for Shehbaz Sharif was that PML(N) lost four out of five seats in Lahore proper which Sharifs in general and Shebaz in particular considered their stronghold.

The biggest loser in all of this, however, is not the Sharifs. It was the Deep State led by General Qamar Javed Bajwa who planned and executed the post-modern coup only a few months ago. Sources in Pakistan argue that while the security establishment as a whole remains pro-PTI (or pro-Imran) in its outlook, the decision-making clique at the top has decided to participate in the coup ignoring the sentiments of the ranks and files.

This led to the hitherto unheard of and unseen resentment against the upper echelons of the Pakistani military among the middle class, a demographic that never stood against it even after the disastrous years under Zia and Musharraf.

The resentment that spilled onto social media stunned the top brass. It also laid bare that the top brass, all in their 50s and 60s, were pitifully unaware of the aspirations and motivations of the burgeoning young middle class that ruled the voting booths. Such was the anger that several retired officials, including those in the security establishment itself, were seen using derogatory nomenclature for the army chief (my favorite being Bawla a piece of theater on his surname Bajwa), something that would have been unheard of just a decade ago.

The PTI, for all its faults, stuck to its narrative and refused to play on the trail laid down by General Bajwa and the old political guard. He refused to be provoked and did not resort to the violence that the establishment encouraged him to do. On the messaging issue, it performed remarkably well. Imran and his cronies kept referring to the current dispensation as an imported government, suggesting that it was imposed on the command of Americans dissatisfied with the strategic independence Pakistan was trying to achieve under Imran. This email worked.

Demographically, too, PTI has reaped the dividends. Before these bypolls, the participation of young people in the vote was more than dismal. Only 24% of young people voted in the last general election. The majority treated it as a day of frolic and evening. This time, the executives were in a hurry to bring the young people to the voting booths and that worked wonders. These bypolls saw the highest poll ever recorded in any bypoll in Pakistan’s electoral history.

What is surprising, however, is the relative absence of rigging on polling day. Pakistani analysts are divided on this.

Those close to or leaning towards the PTI argue that the Deep State attempted to rig the vote, but this was mitigated by the massive turnout of pro-PTI voters. Others, seen close to the dispensation in power, maintain that it was completely gratuitous and that no attempt at rigging was made.

Observers believe the establishment tried to rig it early on by tampering with voter rolls and blocking some pro-PTI demographics from voting, but gave up on election day in the face of a massive outpouring of support for the PTI. That the Pakistani deep state threw in the towel and tried to cut its losses is a once-in-a-generation event.

Will the Pakistanis build on top of this however is still up in the air. Does this mean that Pakistani civilians are fed up with Deep State interference? Not really. Most observers believe that the civilian population does not hesitate to interfere until it corresponds to their own political aspirations. Imran Khan was an establishment man. However, he is not a model either. It was this inability of the establishment to control it that boiled the situation in April leading to the post-modern coup. Until the two were on the same page, the same ambitious class was targeting its grudge against the establishment.

So where does that leave the deep state? Introspection must be in progress. There will be internal pressure on Bajwa to step down now. He is a stubborn man and it is said that he does not know where to stop. This will make the situation explosive.

As for Khan, he knows that the vast majority of the establishment still supports him. Rather than pursue them, he will lend them an olive branch. It will be accepted. An interim government, a sort of compromise, is on the horizon. It will also help Khan prepare for the general election where he can garner more seats, thus not requiring the support of other smaller parties. That dream now feels like a reality for Khan.

The biggest losers here, besides the deep state, are the sheriffs. Having pushed the anti-establishment narrative since 1999, they followed the same bandwagon once the opportunity presented itself. Their credibility, however, is gone forever. Once this is done, the baggage of dynastic politics becomes too much to bear. The PML(N) will have to reinvent itself around competent administrators on pain of being swept away in the next legislative elections.

(The author is an independent scholar and commentator. Opinions are personal)

