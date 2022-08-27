Politics
Boris Johnson’s farewell note will thrill fans with his biggest lies
How easy the man who wore the crown. In a farewell note to supporters, Boris Johnson once again shows how to wield power in a post-truth world.
The billet-doux, or rather the billet-n’a-pas, was probably parked either in a Slovenian spa or on a Greek beach because, God knows, the Prime Minister, who insisted that He was expected to hang around until a new leader was chosen, has spent very little time at his Downing Street office since his rude resignation – not his resignation – a lifetime of meaningless jostling in July.
It’s understandable: August isn’t exactly a month of celebration, so there probably wasn’t much to drag him through the dark halls of power.
And to be fair, it would be a little soul who would resent the man for some time off after all he’s done. In case anyone has forgotten, he listed the many, many, and multiple accomplishments of his three years in office in his farewell note to would-be supporters who wrote to thank him for his alleged service.
It’s worth reprinting the whole note because hey, it’s not very long.
I want to thank you for your kind words of support which are heart warming to read. Serving as Prime Minister has been an incredible privilege and honour. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished during my tenure. Including delivering Brexit, upgrading the country, navigating through a pandemic, delivering the fastest vaccine deployment in Europe, and leading the West in resisting Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. .
I will truly miss working for you in what I consider to be the best job in the world. However, I am confident that the UK will continue to shine and grow as we enter this next chapter here at #10. Thanks again for taking the time to write.
A for the effort, maybe. But there are a few factual errors that will lower its overall rating.
First of all, the idea that Johnson serves a cause or a person other than himself breeds credulity. He was a fortunately short but nonetheless destructive prime minister, fueled not by ideology and principle, but by ruthless personal ambition. As a child, Johnson wanted to be king of the world. In a hereditary monarchy, prime minister was clearly the best thing to do.
The capitalization of Office is worth noting because it led this reader’s mind to The Office and the atrocious antics of that other master of bombast, David Brent. The subliminal nod to the British sitcom is painfully appropriate, although sadly the joke is about the British people this time. I guess it’s the breaks.
And now for the accomplishments, or as Johnson and his followers sometimes say, the Big Calls.
Make Brexit happen. If there’s one thing almost everyone agrees on now, it’s that Brexit isn’t over. Brexiteers blame Remainers, including sneaky civil servants who love the EU. Everyone else blames the Conservatives. The UK is locked in a dispute with the European Union over everything from science to Northern Ireland. Trade with our neighbors is collapsing. Businesses are moving overseas. Brexit is far from over as it turns out Brexit is not a destination. It’s an endless journey and they were all stuck on the train.
Upgrade country. The only explanation for this claim is that Johnson didn’t want to put the word in there.
The families of the 250,000 people who died from Covid could dispute Johnsons claim to have navigated the country through the pandemic. They may remember late closings, missed COBRA meetings, parties, fraud, and overpriced PPE equipment. The vaccine rollout was impressive but it had nothing to do with Johnson. More a case where he just got out of the way.
US President Joe Biden may be among world leaders who may frown on claims that Johnson led the West to stand up to Putin. There’s no denying that Johnson has done a lot for Ukraine in case we forget he visited Kyiv again this week, sparking rumors that he may also visit Britain before leaving office. , but he was not the only one. And Ukraine did as much for him as he did for her. The war likely saved his premiership in February, when it looked like his lies were finally about to engulf him.
Curiously, Johnson does not mention another landmark achievement in his memo: becoming the first prime minister to be fined for breaking the law in office. It must have escaped him. One would also have expected an outgoing leader to boast about the state of the country, relative to when he took office. But perhaps Johnson didn’t want to draw attention to NHS waiting times, ambulance queues, the biggest interest rate hike in 27 years, already higher inflation 10% and the upward trend, the anemic growth and the thousands of strikers on the picket lines.
Reading the final sentences of this poor attempt at mea culpa, a keen-eyed reviewer might also dispute the use of the word work to describe the Prime Ministers’ time in The Office, but again the pandemic has redefined so much about work and work events. Who can really be sure what works or not?
It seems a little on the nose for Johnson to refer to the UK continuing to shine and grow as the country actually heads into recession with real fears the lights will go out this winter. But then, Johnson was never one to detail. That’s not why he was elected. Everyone knew it. He was charming, he was optimistic, he could win elections. How rude of the country to expect him to rule too.
Johnson says he’s really going to miss what he considers the best job in the world. If he honestly thought that, and I realize that honesty isn’t his strongest quality, he surely wouldn’t have degraded the role so deeply.
In the end, his parting words could have been even shorter. But sorry is the hardest word.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/boris-johnsons-farewell-note-to-supporters/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- I Am Very Dangerous: Imran Khan Amid Terror Investigation | world news August 27, 2022
- Boris Johnson’s farewell note will thrill fans with his biggest lies August 27, 2022
- salman khan: Superstar Salman Khan completes 34 years in Bollywood – A roller coaster ride August 27, 2022
- Moderna Sues Pfizer and BioNTech for Infringing Patents Central to Moderna’s Revolutionary mRNA Technology Platform August 27, 2022
- Turkey says concerns over US sanctions warnings are meaningless | Russo-Ukrainian War August 27, 2022