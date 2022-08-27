Boris Johnson’s farewell note will thrill fans with his biggest lies

The billet-doux, or rather the billet-n’a-pas, was probably parked either in a Slovenian spa or on a Greek beach because, God knows, the Prime Minister, who insisted that He was expected to hang around until a new leader was chosen, has spent very little time at his Downing Street office since his rude resignation – not his resignation – a lifetime of meaningless jostling in July.

How easy the man who wore the crown. In a farewell note to supporters, Boris Johnson once again shows how to wield power in a post-truth world.

It’s understandable: August isn’t exactly a month of celebration, so there probably wasn’t much to drag him through the dark halls of power.

And to be fair, it would be a little soul who would resent the man for some time off after all he’s done. In case anyone has forgotten, he listed the many, many, and multiple accomplishments of his three years in office in his farewell note to would-be supporters who wrote to thank him for his alleged service.

It’s worth reprinting the whole note because hey, it’s not very long.

I want to thank you for your kind words of support which are heart warming to read. Serving as Prime Minister has been an incredible privilege and honour. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished during my tenure. Including delivering Brexit, upgrading the country, navigating through a pandemic, delivering the fastest vaccine deployment in Europe, and leading the West in resisting Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. .

I will truly miss working for you in what I consider to be the best job in the world. However, I am confident that the UK will continue to shine and grow as we enter this next chapter here at #10. Thanks again for taking the time to write.

Picture: Facebook

A for the effort, maybe. But there are a few factual errors that will lower its overall rating.

First of all, the idea that Johnson serves a cause or a person other than himself breeds credulity. He was a fortunately short but nonetheless destructive prime minister, fueled not by ideology and principle, but by ruthless personal ambition. As a child, Johnson wanted to be king of the world. In a hereditary monarchy, prime minister was clearly the best thing to do.

The capitalization of Office is worth noting because it led this reader’s mind to The Office and the atrocious antics of that other master of bombast, David Brent. The subliminal nod to the British sitcom is painfully appropriate, although sadly the joke is about the British people this time. I guess it’s the breaks.

And now for the accomplishments, or as Johnson and his followers sometimes say, the Big Calls.

Make Brexit happen. If there’s one thing almost everyone agrees on now, it’s that Brexit isn’t over. Brexiteers blame Remainers, including sneaky civil servants who love the EU. Everyone else blames the Conservatives. The UK is locked in a dispute with the European Union over everything from science to Northern Ireland. Trade with our neighbors is collapsing. Businesses are moving overseas. Brexit is far from over as it turns out Brexit is not a destination. It’s an endless journey and they were all stuck on the train.

Upgrade country. The only explanation for this claim is that Johnson didn’t want to put the word in there.

The families of the 250,000 people who died from Covid could dispute Johnsons claim to have navigated the country through the pandemic. They may remember late closings, missed COBRA meetings, parties, fraud, and overpriced PPE equipment. The vaccine rollout was impressive but it had nothing to do with Johnson. More a case where he just got out of the way.

US President Joe Biden may be among world leaders who may frown on claims that Johnson led the West to stand up to Putin. There’s no denying that Johnson has done a lot for Ukraine in case we forget he visited Kyiv again this week, sparking rumors that he may also visit Britain before leaving office. , but he was not the only one. And Ukraine did as much for him as he did for her. The war likely saved his premiership in February, when it looked like his lies were finally about to engulf him.

Curiously, Johnson does not mention another landmark achievement in his memo: becoming the first prime minister to be fined for breaking the law in office. It must have escaped him. One would also have expected an outgoing leader to boast about the state of the country, relative to when he took office. But perhaps Johnson didn’t want to draw attention to NHS waiting times, ambulance queues, the biggest interest rate hike in 27 years, already higher inflation 10% and the upward trend, the anemic growth and the thousands of strikers on the picket lines.

Reading the final sentences of this poor attempt at mea culpa, a keen-eyed reviewer might also dispute the use of the word work to describe the Prime Ministers’ time in The Office, but again the pandemic has redefined so much about work and work events. Who can really be sure what works or not?

It seems a little on the nose for Johnson to refer to the UK continuing to shine and grow as the country actually heads into recession with real fears the lights will go out this winter. But then, Johnson was never one to detail. That’s not why he was elected. Everyone knew it. He was charming, he was optimistic, he could win elections. How rude of the country to expect him to rule too.

Johnson says he’s really going to miss what he considers the best job in the world. If he honestly thought that, and I realize that honesty isn’t his strongest quality, he surely wouldn’t have degraded the role so deeply.

In the end, his parting words could have been even shorter. But sorry is the hardest word.