Trump’s Truth Social brand rejected because name not unique





A US government agency has rejected a trademark application filed by Donald Trump’s Truth Social because the social network’s name is not unique enough.

In an August 2 filing, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Truth Social’s name is too similar to other companies, which could lead consumers to be “confused, deceived, or misled as to the commercial source of the party’s goods and/or services.”

The brand’s snafu is another stumbling block for the fledgling social media service, whose parent company has come under regulatory scrutiny and recently warned its success could be hurt by a decline in popularity. of Trump or “other controversies that damage his credibility”.

The trademark office’s rejection “is a huge hurdle” for Truth Social to protect its name, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who tweeted about the rejection on Thursday.

“No matter the size of your business or the reputation of your backers, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will review each application on its own, and you can still run into problems if it’s not unique enough. “, Gerben told CBS MoneyWatch.

Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The company can appeal the decision and has about six months to do so, Gerben said. But reversing a decision can be difficult, he added: “We do a lot of that work here, and I would say to a client that they have about a 33% chance of succeeding.”

Vero and Truth Network

The trademark office pointed out that Truth Social’s name is similar to two other companies: Vero — True Social, a social media app, and Truth Network, a Christian radio service. Truth Social’s name is confusingly “similar to the trademarks” of Vero—True Social and Truth Network, the agency said.

Trump’s network may seek to negotiate with Vero—True Social or Truth Network, Gerben noted. But at the same time, the former president’s social media service now faces the risk that these companies could push their brands.

“There are data companies that come in and tell the owner of these marks and say, ‘Your mark was used to block this other app,'” he said. of these companies decides to want to assert their trademark rights and demand that [Truth Social] no longer uses his name.”

But Trump is not known for avoiding litigation, Gerben added. “The chances of them being super concerned about it probably aren’t too high given the client involved,” he said. “I do not think so [the trademark rejection] dissuade Trump from using the name.”

