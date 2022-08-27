Jokowi summons Acting Governor of Aceh Achmad Marzuki to palace





Jakarta Aceh Acting Governor Achmad Marzuki along with DPRA Chairman Saiful Bahri met with President Joko Widodo’s summons, at the State Palace in Jakarta on Friday, August 26, 2022. During the meeting, acting The Governor discussed several issues related to Aceh’s development and asked the President to support several nationwide activities to be held in Aceh. Some of the issues discussed at the meeting were related to managing poverty in Aceh, managing stunting, inflation, Human Development Index (HDI) and Aceh Self-Reliance Special Fund. One thing that came out of the meeting was the Sabang Port and Free Trade Zone. Where, Achmad Marzuki proposed to the President that the area be used as one of the National Strategic Projects (NSP) and the BPKS area should receive special imports with a period of time. “Additionally, the XXI North Sumatra-Aceh PON 2024 is not yet available either. The 1,000-hectare aquaculture industrial zone, pilot salt tunnel, and estuary dredging are also our discussions,” a- he declared. Also for the president to be happy to be able to designate the Gayo Alas Highlands as a national strategic zone for tourism, said Achmad Marzuki. In addition, the acting governor also asked the president for support regarding the local transmigration program, support for the continued construction of Jalan Jantho Keumala (the missing link / national road with a broken link) and the construction of Kutacane Langkat to improve the economy of the community. We also ask the president to extend and add the special autonomy fund for Aceh, said Achmad Marzuki. Furthermore, to the President, Achmad Marzuki reported several quick steps taken by the Aceh government to reduce poverty and open up access to employment opportunities for the community. Among these are the opening of direct CPO exports through Aceh ports, the construction of a barn for food and animal feed, the construction of factories for cooking oil, flour tapioca and sugar as well as the construction of an agro-industry and essential oils. In addition, said Achmad Marzuki, the government is also building a dry port in Bener Meriah to export coffee and regional products from the central Aceh region and oversee potential investment such as Semen Laweung, and others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://humas.acehprov.go.id/jokowi-panggil-pj-gubernur-aceh-achmad-marzuki-ke-istana/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos