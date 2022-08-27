Imran Khan won’t apologize to IHC – Latest News – The Nation





Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said former Prime Minister Imran Khan will not issue an apology to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a contempt of court case.

The former information minister also said it is truly sad that a full bench is hearing this case.

In response to a question regarding Khan’s remarks about the female judge, Fawad asked if they [the court] should not be ashamed of such an act.

Earlier this week, a larger IHC bench issued a show cause notice to Khan after it filed contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry at a public rally.

The court summoned Imran Khan in a personal capacity on August 31 and referred the case to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, requesting the inclusion of more judges on the bench.

Speaking to a private TV channel talk show, Fawad said PTI chief Shahbaz Gill had been tortured and the IHC had ordered the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to investigate.

Fawad wonders if it was a joke that the IHC called for an investigation when the medical board had confirmed that Gill had been tortured in custody.

Gill was remanded in custody on charges related to sedition and weapons recovery until September 7. The head of the PTI was taken into custody on August 9 and his pre-trial detention was extended three times.

Reiterating the party’s account that Gill was tortured in police custody, Fawad said Gill’s private parts were given electric shocks and that they [police] should be ashamed of such barbaric acts.

He called on political forces to play their part in making Pakistan a truly democratic country. Fawad added that the PTI, during his tenure, had made clear that the institutions should reduce their interference in the government.

Fawad said politicians should sit down together and make judicial reforms and ask the media to ensure responsible journalism. He said the PTI had addressed these issues during his tenure.

