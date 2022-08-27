Jamie Foxx Does Hilarious Donald Trump Impression: Video – Hollywood Life





Jamie Foxx, 54, got all the jokes on the latest episode of the Rap Radar podcast, just like he did a perfect impression of Donald Trump, 76! The actor killed the part when he nailed Trump’s vocals and even made 50-year-old Snoop Dogg laugh during the hilarious Aug. 25 interview. And his impression was so accurate that podcast hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian B. Dot Miller were also dying of laughter!

Tmw. Fake news! #RapRadarPodcast @iamjamiefoxx + @SnoopDogg @strongblacklead @netflix @dayshiftmovie pic.twitter.com/GaV0ZZDJEX

Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) August 24, 2022

The Day Shift actor did some of Donald’s most famous hand gestures and facial expressions, while adding some of his own exaggerated comments. I love Snoop DO Double G, great person, Jamie joked before adding, I love Death Row Records, a reference to the iconic rap label Snoop bought in February.

On the podcast, Jamie also imitated Trump’s voice to deliver one of his most famous lines: Excuse me, fake news! He also joked, They tried to give me the virus!, which seemed to be a reference to when Trump had COVID-19 in October 2020. Following this comment, Jamie continued to ask Who are they?, before to make fun of himself.

Jamie Foxx did a Donald Trump impression in a new interview with Snoop Dogg. (Shutterstock)

Jamie’s impression was so accurate that many people commented on Elliott’s tweet along with the clip to say how talented the actor is. One user wrote: This is the best Trump impression I have ever heard, Jamie is talented. And we couldn’t agree more! Another user chimed in and said: This is amazing. It’s the best impression of Trump EVER and he does it effortlessly. What a talented man he is.

Jamie is certainly talented, but it’s worth remembering that he’s not the first person to make a perfect impression of the former US president. Many comedians have done good work in the past. In fact, one of Trump’s most iconic impressions in recent years has been performed by Alec Baldwin in various Saturday Night Live sketches. Still, Jamie’s own impression will now go down as one of the most memorable.

