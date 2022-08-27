Broadcast by 132 countries, Jokowi is invited to open the world cycling championship in Palangkaraya





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President of the Organizing Committee (OC) or of the Implementation Committee for the 2022 UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup, Agustiar Sabran hopes for the presence of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Palangkaraya will be in the spotlight of the world on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Bumi Tambun Bungai will host the Mountain Bike Racing World Championship. What is even prouder is that Palangkaraya represents Indonesia as the only Southeast Asian country designated by the International Cycling Organization (UCI) to host. Agustiar Sabran said that the 2022 UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup has almost the same level as the two major events previously held in Indonesia, namely Mandalika MotoGP and Formula E in Jakarta. Thanks to the 2022 UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup and Palangkaraya, Indonesia will be in the spotlight of the world. It is therefore appropriate that the Indonesian number one can be present to open this championship. “We sent an invitation to the president. We coordinated and asked that, if possible, like in Mandalika and in Formula E, the president could attend,” said Agustiar Sabran. “Because Central Kalimantan is also part of Indonesia. But we all understand that it is occupied by the state, the preparations for the G-20. The transition period for the pandemic. 50-50,” he continued. Also, Agustiar Sabran said that the UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup 2022 will be broadcast live in 132 countries. This moment is considered appropriate to convey that Indonesia has successfully emerged from the trap of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We ask him to be present as well as in Mandalika and in Formula E. It is a world championship, followed by 32 countries,” said Agustiar. “This event is being broadcast live by 132 countries. Of course, this is about the dignity of the country, not just Central Kalimantan,” he explained. In addition, Agustiar also expects the presence of Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. “We have also invited Mba Puan and Mr. Listyo. If we have time, we ask for it. He is coming to Mandalika and to Formula E, why not come here”, hoped the one who is also a member of Commission III of the Indonesian House. representatives.

