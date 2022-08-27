Madonna in turkey arrested for mocking Erdogan’s network of religious schools

Turkish pop star Gulsen has been arrested (Glen)

Turkey ordered the arrest of one of its top pop singers for allegedly insulting the country’s Islamic high school system, which the president attended Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Singer, songwriter and dancer Gulsen, 46, considered by many to be the Turkish Madonna, faced an arrest warrant from an Istanbul court on Thursday, August 25, after a video clip of a comment she did about a group or a crew member. during a performance in April went viral on social media.

She was reportedly released pending further investigation for “incitement to hatred and hostility, for saying of the member of the group: He attended Imam Hatip schools. That’s where the perversion comes from.

Erdogan attended a religiously oriented Imam Hatip school, as did many of his associates and stalwarts of the country’s powerful business elite.

Gulsen apologized for the comment and told her several million followers on Instagram and Twitter after her arrest order was announced that she meant no harm or division.

The subject of perversion in Imam Hatip schools is a sensitive one as a number of sex abuse scandals have emerged from the network, which was lavished with public funds during the conservative 20-year rule of the Justice and Development Party .

Gulsen Bayraktar Colakoglu has been an icon of Turkish pop for decades and is known for her revealing costumes, rampant sexuality, outlandish live performances and colorful music videos. His songs are well known to Turks.

A video released on Thursday evening showed a massive crowd attending a match of one of Turkey’s main football clubs, Fenerbahçe, singing one of its hits in a show of solidarity.

He’s a truly canonical figure, said Kenan Behzat Sharpe, a pop culture and politics researcher at the American Researcher Institute in Istanbul. She has been making music since the 1990s and is an institution. She has several songs that everyone in the country knows. You could say she is like a Turkish Madonna, known for her stage presence, costumes, and sexual openness.

The story continues

Angering Erdogans supporters further, Gulsen is a strong advocate for LGBT+ rights and has flown the pride flag during his performances. When religious conservatives tried to shame her for her costumes and antics while being a mother of a child, she doubled down.

She then released a well-written statement saying that while she may be a mother and daughter, none of those adjectives fully describe who she was, Sharpe said. She kind of put her average figure against them, waving the LGBT flags at her concerts. She is a woman who knows her own mind and does not back down.

Ironically, one of the most Gulsens recent video clips , for the song Lolipop, the watch is handcuffed and placed behind bars by prison guards in pink uniforms.

Legal experts have said Gulsen is unlikely to be jailed even if she is found guilty of the charge and sentence. However, the arrest sparked outrage among his supporters and secular Turks opposed to Erdogan, who has fallen behind in the polls due to the dire state of Turkey’s economy.

In no country in the world has there been an arrest for such a thing, said a user of the messaging platform Eksi Sozluk. This only happens in a banana republic.

Others noted that a cleric who recently said in another video that went viral that those who do not pray regularly could be killed had not been arrested.

Sharpe suggested the arrest, which followed a fierce social media campaign by Erdogan supporters calling on the judiciary to act, could help shift the political discourse from economics to the cultural arena where the AKP might feel they have the upper hand.

It’s a way to build support and push the debate into more comfortable territory, away from economics and corruption, he said. It is safer ground for them. The more the opposition rallies around Gulsen, the more conservative segments of society will say this is what Turkey will be like if the opposition wins: half-naked women and LGBT flags.