Bill Barr said the most embarrassing moment of Trump’s presidency was when he called his cabinet secretaries “losers” out loud.

Then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr (left) and then-President Donald Trump on Sept. 1, 2020, at Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Journalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment in the Trump White House.

Barr said that was when Trump yelled at his cabinet and called them “losers.”

He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his business background.

Bill Barr was very close to former President Donald Trump when he was Attorney General.

And though Barr has spoken a lot about his time in the Trump administration, there is one awkward moment that stands out, he told reporter Bari Weiss on his podcast, “Honestly,” during a lengthy interview.

“The president was yelling at a number of his cabinet secretaries and especially the military, the DoD secretary and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and calling us all fucking losers,” he said. Barr said.

Barr appears to be talking about the incident on June 1, 2020, when the Cabinet was debating what to do with protesters across the United States who took to the streets after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd.

The details of this meeting were first laid out in “A Sacred Oath”, a book by former Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Esper wrote that Trump wanted to shoot racial justice protesters in the legs and threw a tantrum when Gen. Mark Milley, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told him he had no d command authority over active duty or the National Guard. forces.

Video: Why the FBI seized documents from Mar-a-Lago

Barr’s response to his most awkward moment came during the “love at first sight” Weiss has at the end of his interviews, where guests have to quickly respond to a series of quickly posed questions. Barr’s book, “One Damn Thing After Another”, also recounted the incident.

Barr, who also served as attorney general under former President George HW Bush, criticized Trump for much of the “Honestly” podcast, saying he objected to the way Trump attacked people who weren’t agree with him, as well as his leadership style. .

The story continues

“You’d think a leader would have a better idea of ​​how to operate with people and how to manage people, and he’s a poor people manager,” Barr said of Trump, who was a mogul. real estate with no government experience when he became president.

Barr also said he regretted that Trump was closed to advice from those close to him. He referenced the 2016 election, when the “Access Hollywood” video was leaked in which Trump said women would let him “do anything” with them, including grabbing them between the legs.

Barr said Trump “behaved for a few weeks and just snuck in” to win the presidency, referring to how Trump won the electoral vote against Hillary Clinton but lost the popular vote of 3 million people.

“This time he felt he knew better than everyone else,” Barr said of Trump’s leadership as president. “And so he didn’t take anyone’s advice.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

