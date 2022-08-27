Jokowi issues presidential regulation, responsible for BRIN performance allowance of Rs 49.86 million per month





DRAWING. Head of BRIN LT Handoko. President Jokowi releases presidential regulations on performance allowances for BRIN chief

Journalist: Vendy Yulia Susanto | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 104 of 2022 regarding employee performance allowances in the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN). Jokowi signed the presidential settlement on August 24, 2022. Through the Presidential Regulations, Jokowi issued regulations on granting performance allowances (tukin) within BRIN. “Heads of the National Research and Innovation Agency receive a performance allowance of 150% of the performance allowance for the most senior positions within the National Research and Innovation Agency. innovation,” said article 6 of the presidential regulations. Read also : BRIN talks about the Earth spinning faster and the days getting shorter Meanwhile, the highest position in BRIN is Class 17 with a performance allowance of Rp 33,240,000. Thus, the performance allowance received by the head of BRIN every month is Rs 49.86 million. “The performance allowance for the head of the National Research and Innovation Agency referred to in Article 6 paragraph (1) is paid from September 2021”, specifies Article 6 paragraph (2). It is specified that the employees of the National Agency for Research and Innovation, in addition to receiving income in accordance with the provisions of the legislation, receive monthly performance allowances. The performance allowance as provided is granted after taking into account the assessment of bureaucratic reform, organizational performance achievements and employee performance achievements. The income tax relating to the performance indemnity mentioned above is charged to the State revenue and expenditure budget. The head of the National Research and Innovation Agency determines the class of function in each post within the National Research and Innovation Agency in accordance with the approval of the minister who manages government affairs in the area of ​​the use of the state apparatus and bureaucratic reform. Read also : BRIN talks about the distance of the Sun moving away from the Earth Check out other news and articles on Google News MAKE A DONATION, get free vouchers! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to provide useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY store.



Reporter: Vendy Yhulia Susanto

Publisher: Khomarul Hidayat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-terbitkan-perpres-tunjangan-kinerja-kepala-brin-rp-4986-juta-per-bulan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos