Donald Trump kept dozens of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, FBI says





Donald Trump kept dozens of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, including top-secret intelligence information, according to a document released by the Justice Department on Friday.

The revelations were part of a heavily redacted version of the affidavit that this month underpinned the dramatic search for the presidents’ former home in Florida as FBI agents searched for classified documents. A federal state court had ordered the release of a redacted version of the affidavit in response to requests from the media and other groups.

The document sheds new light on an initial batch of 15 boxes of equipment that Trump handed over to the US government in January after months of haggling with Justice Department officials.

Those boxes, which had been stored in an unsecured room for just over a year, contained 184 classified documents, 25 of which were marked top secret, according to the affidavit. An analysis of their contents sparked alarm within the Justice Department, leading to the Trumps Complex being searched on August 8 for additional materials.

A preliminary examination of the 15 boxes indicated that they contained newspapers, magazines, printed news articles, photos, miscellaneous printed matter, notes, presidential correspondence, personal and post-presidential files, and numerous classified documents, according to the affidavit, which cited an unnamed FBI agent.

The most significant concern was that highly classified documents were unclassified, mixed with other documents, and otherwise misclassified. [sic] identified.

The FBI investigation is just one of many legal issues facing the former president as he considers another bid for the White House in 2024.

The Justice Department is under pressure to investigate Trump’s role in the attack on the United States Capitol last year, while a grand jury in Georgia investigates whether he and his entourage violated the law by attempting to overturn the 2020 election result.

According to the affidavit, FBI agents found marks on the documents recovered from Trump’s residence indicating they included intelligence from human sources and intercepted communications.

Classified documents were in 14 of the 15 boxes, they said, including 67 marked as confidential, 92 marked as secret and 25 marked as top secret.

After an initial review of the documents, the FBI opened a criminal investigation into how the documents were removed from the White House, where in Mar-a-Lago they were stored, and whether other classified documents may remain there.

According to the affidavit, officers had reason to believe that classified or restricted documents remained on the Florida property and that they could also find evidence that Trump had tried to obstruct the department in its investigations.

Officers said they wanted to search Trump’s office known as Suite 45 as well as any other storage rooms where boxes may have been kept.

Trump responded to the search by accusing the FBI of acting for political reasons, and this week his lawyers filed a motion to appoint a court official to decide which documents the Justice Department would be allowed to see.

On Friday, he responded to the posting of the affidavit on his Truth Social platform. Referring to earlier reports that the documents contained information on nuclear weapons, he said: Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing is mentioned about nuclear, total public relations subterfuge by the FBI and DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding the rotation of documents. WE GAVE THEM A LOT.

The unredacted portions of the affidavit do not specify whether nuclear information was among the documents.

Mark Warner, Democratic chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement: It appears, based on the affidavit unsealed this morning, that among the documents mishandled at Mar-a-Lago was some of our intelligence. the most sensitive.

US President Joe Biden then sought to draw a distinction between his handling of sensitive documents and that of his predecessor. I have a fully secure enclosed space in my home, he told reporters. I’m taking home with me today [Presidential Daily Briefing]. It’s locked, someone with me military with me. I read it. I close it and give it to the soldiers.

When asked if a president should be allowed to take documents home, Biden said: It depends on the document and it depends on how secure it is. [they are].

