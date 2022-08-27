Imran Khan remains out of jail, for now





A Pakistani court has approved the temporary bail of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was charged under the country’s anti-terrorism law earlier in the week after allegedly threatening Pakistani police officers and a judge overseeing the trial of his assistants.

The judge in the Khans case released the former leader until September 1, ordering police not to arrest him until then. By September 1, Khan must seek an extension of his bail to remain free, a step he and his lawyers are likely to take.

Khan, who was dramatically ousted from office in April after several of his supporters quit his coalition to oppose him in a no-confidence vote, has faced a litany of legal challenges since his fall from power . In addition to the terrorism charge, the former prime minister is being investigated for illegally raising funds for his party from Pakistani expats in the US and Europe through concealed bank accounts and other money laundering charges. If found guilty, the former prime minister could be banned from running in the next election and risk a prison sentence.

Khan has remained extremely active since stepping down, insisting the vote of no confidence was part of a plot between the country’s military and the United States. Although the Pakistani military and the US Embassy in Islamabad denied Khan’s allegations, he continued to organize rallies and call for demonstrations against incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Despite his impeachment, Khan remains hugely popular in Pakistan and his party went on to win a special election in Pakistan’s most populous province of Punjab.

However, when Khan’s aide Shahbaz Gill urged the base of the Pakistan Armed Forces to rise up against their commanders last week, he was arrested for trying to incite mutiny. Khan said after Gills’ arrest that he and his supporters would take action against the judge presiding over Gills’ trial, a statement that initially led Pakistan’s media regulator to block his speeches from live satellite broadcasts and later led to his arrest.

Outside the court in Islamabad, Khan claimed the proceedings were ordered by the Pakistani government, which feared he might return to power after the country’s upcoming elections.

Because of this fear, they are looking for technical knockouts, he claimed, accusing Pakistani leaders of mocking the country.

Trevor Filseth is a current affairs and foreign affairs writer for the national interest.

Picture: Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/imran-khan-stays-out-jail-now-204483

