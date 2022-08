When Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a tearful tribute to ‘true friend’ Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha

Photo: IENS New Delhi: In February 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid a tearful farewell to former Rajya Sabha opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who resigned from all congressional positions on Friday, including its top member. While addressing the Rajya Sabha in his farewell address to outgoing members including Azad, PDP leaders Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz and BJP Shamsher Singh Manhas, Prime Minister Modi had recalled the terrorist attack in 2007 against a tourist bus carrying Gujaratis to Jammu and Kashmir and said that (Azad) then Chief Minister of J&K was the first to call him and looked after the pilgrims as they were like his own family members . In 2022, Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Related News Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress; rips Rahul Gandhi in resignation letter [Read] Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns: GNA DNA ‘altered’, says Congress’s Jairam Ramesh; BJP’s Sunil Jakhar calls it ‘the beginning of the end’ Later, Azad while addressing a public event in Jammu returned the compliment by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although he has risen to the top job, he (Modi) has not forgotten his roots and proudly calls himself a ‘chaiwala’, the former Congress leader had said. #WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional as he recalls incident involving Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, while away t.co/XK0RC8Ki9H — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021 In his resignation letter to Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi, Azad, who ended his decades-long association with the big old party, described the outfit as “completely destroyed” and blamed the leadership. Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that leads the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to fight for what is right for India. It is therefore with great regret and an extremely heavy heart that I have decided to sever my half-century-old association with the Indian National Congress and resign from all positions in the party, including that of Principal Member of the Indian National Congress,” Azad said in his letter. Related News Group A or Group B…: Anand Sharma on what will revive and renew the Congress The former Congress leader called the whole organizational electoral process a ‘farce and a sham and also launched a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying the party had been destroyed and ceded the political space it had to the BJP and other groups over the past eight years. “All of this happened because the leadership over the past eight years has tried to impose an unserious individual at the head of the party,” he wrote.

