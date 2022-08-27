Ministry asks BSN and BPOM to speed up distribution of red cooking oil





Currently, there is a lot of demand (for cooking oil) from restaurant chains. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) has discussed accelerating the distribution of red palm oil with the National Standards Agency (BSN) and the National Agency Food and Drug Control (BPOM). Considering that the products produced by the cooperatives must comply with the Indonesian National Standard (SNI) and obtain a distribution permit, the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs, Teten Masduki, discussed the issuance of the SNI with the head of the BSN, Kukuh Syaefudin Achmad, and the distribution license with the supervisory assistant. processed foods at BPOM, Rita Endang. “BPOM and PPKS (Palm Oil Research Center) are directly involved in the planning of DED (Detailed Engineering Design), so the plant (for the product) will be built according to BPOM requirements,” the minister said at the ministry’s headquarters. here on Friday. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called for the development of the plant to be accelerated so that its construction can start in October 2022, while the red palm oil product can be distributed in January 2023, he said. -he adds. The construction of the red palm oil factory is part of the president’s efforts to improve the welfare of palm oil producers. Masduki noted that according to his party’s calculations, up to 10 tons of cooking red palm oil produced by the factory can be consumed by two surrounding sub-districts per day. “Right now there’s a lot of demand (for cooking oil) from restaurant chains,” he said. On the same occasion, the head of BSN said that his agency is running an accelerated program to expedite the issuance of SNIs for red palm oil products. Nevertheless, it must be ensured that the product meets health, safety and quality standards. Meanwhile, Endang said his party will issue a certificate on good production methods of processed foods for the red palm oil industry and ensure that the production site is maintained up to standard. “In addition, BPOM will issue a distribution license for red cooking oil,” she added. Related News: Minister estimates price of red cooking oil at Rp 9,000 per kilogram

