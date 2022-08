Pop star Glen jailed for religious school prank in Turkey

Turkish pop star Glen Colakoglu, who performs as Glen, was arrested in Istanbul in connection with a joke she made on stage in April, Turkish state media reported. Authorities reportedly evicted the 46-year-old musician from her home on Thursday night for inciting hatred and hostility after accusing religious schools of being responsible for the perversions of one of her band members. Pressure to quit singer Nirvana and Be Adam has mounted after video of her performance 4 months ago started making the rounds online. Glen, whose flashy outfits have offended Islamic conservatives, previously antagonized illiberal critics by displaying an LGBTQ flag at one of his concerts. She will remain incarcerated pending trial. Turkish pop star Gulsen performs during a concert in Aydin, Turkey on March 27, 2022. (AP) The local songbird has apologized for her comments on social media, where she accused those who expressed outrage of trying to sow division. Local media reports Glen told investigators that she respects my country’s values ​​and sensibilities, but was not allowed to remain free pending her court appearance. Critics of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have accused the strongman of exploiting the situation to boost support for religious nationalists ahead of the country’s 2023 elections. Targeting a segment of society with the allegation of perversion and attempting to polarize Turkey is a hate crime and a disgrace to humanity, a spokesperson for Erdogans’ Justice and Development party has charged. [ Dee Snider hates everything about MAGA fans playing Twisted Sister music ] Opponents of Erdogan have called for the release of the singers. Turkish pop star, Tarkan, who achieved international success with his song Kiss Kiss, has tweeted criticism of those who use religion to polarize society through their sectarian ideas by calling for Glens to be incarcerated . The number of religious schools in Turkey increased under Erdogan who vowed to cultivate a pious generation. The 68-year-old leader came to power in 2014. He is a graduate of Turkey’s mam Hatip sectarian schools. With dispatch services

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-turkish-pop-star-gulsen-arrest-religious-joke-20220827-lavmjzwcczau3l6tdy2phojn4i-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos