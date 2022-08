Boris Johnson hails Emmanuel Macron as a ‘very good pal’ after Liz Truss risks another spat with France

BORIS Johnson has hailed Emmanuel Macron as a “very good pal” after Liz Truss risked another spat with France. The Minister of Foreign Affairs had sparked a controversy by saying that “the jury is out” to find out whether the French president was a “friend or an enemy”. 2 Emmanuel Macron recoils from the words of Liz Truss Credit: AFP 2 Foreign minister says ‘jury is out’ on whether French president was ‘friend or foe’ Credit: Reuters A bruised Macron backed down from the pot-shot and replied that while the two countries would always be friends, sometimes it was “in spite of the leaders”. He said if Ms Truss can’t bring herself to call him an ally, ‘we’re going to have a problem’. Outgoing Prime Minister Mr Johnson tried to defuse the row yesterday by heaping praise on his Parisian counterpart. The fluent French speaker said: “Emmanuel Macron is a very good friend of our country. “I think the relationship between the UK and France is of great importance. It has been very good for a long time, since the Napoleonic era essentially, and I think we should be happy about that. “As for Emmanuel, I had a very good relationship with him and I can tell you one thing: he is a big, big fan of our country.” Ms Truss, who as Foreign Secretary is Britain’s top diplomat, refused to back down from her remarks today despite warnings it could sour relations with our nearest neighbour. Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, a big supporter, insisted she made “a light-hearted comment with a touch of humour”. But critics have accused her of needlessly stoking tensions, which will be tested even more as Brexit and migrant crossings unfold. David Lammy, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for foreign affairs, lambasted: “Insulting the president of one of Britain’s closest allies shows a lamentable lack of judgement.” German Ambassador Miguel Berger added: “I would say the relationship with France is of crucial importance to the UK, so my recommendation would really be to seek as close a relationship as possible.” Told of her remarks yesterday, a shocked Macron paused for a long time before telling reporters: “If the French and the British are not able to say whether we are friends or enemies – the term is not neutral – we are going to have a problem. “So yes of course the British people, the nation that is the UK, are a friend, strong and ally, whoever their leaders are and sometimes despite the leaders and the little mistakes they may make in their speeches. “

