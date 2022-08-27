Politics
Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Swan Song RS: When Prime Minister Modi bid an emotional farewell to a true friend
Calling Azad a true friend, Modi praised him for setting very high standards as an MP and leader of the opposition. He added, positions come, high offices come, power comes. How to deal with them, one has to learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend. Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad distinguished himself in Parliament. Not only does he worry about his party, but he also has a similar passion for the smooth running of the House and for the development of India. His work will inspire generations of MPs to come.
The prime minister became visibly emotional as he recalled a 2005 incident when a few Gujarati tourists were beaten up in Kashmir after a terror attack. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time while Azad was the head of Jammu and Kashmir.
I will never forget the efforts of Shri Azads and those of Shri Pranab Mukherjees when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terrorist attack. Ghulam Nabi ji was constantly following up, he looked as worried as if those stuck were his own family members, teary-eyed Modi said, adding: It was quite emotional for me As a friend , I respect Ghulam Nabi ji based on incidents and experiences. On a personal level, I would ask him not to consider that he is not in the House. My door is always open for all of you. I will always wait and appreciate your opinions.
At one point in his 13-minute speech, the prime minister told Azad, I won’t let you retire.
The day before at the Rajya Sabha, Modi referred to a letter that 23 leaders, including Azad, had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in 2020 expressing concern over the functioning of the party. Here too, Modi praised Azad.
Recalling how much Azad appreciated the organization of the district development council polls in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, Modi said, “But I am afraid you have praised, I am confident that the members of your party will take it in the right spirit and not confuse it with a G-23 opinion and do the opposite.
Speaking after Modi, a visibly emotional Azad, in his farewell speech, recalled his life and career. Recalling the 2005 attack in Kashmir, the then Congress leader said: “How can I respond to the children, the sisters who had come here (to Kashmir) as tourists and I was handing over the bodies to parents, I pray to Allah that militancy and terrorism end in this country.
Azad also spoke about Partition: I am one of the lucky people who have never been to Pakistan. But when I read about the situation in Pakistan, I feel proud, I feel honored that we are Hindu Muslims. In fact, I would say that if across the world there should be a Muslim who is proud, he should be the Muslim of India.
Referring to the situation in Afghanistan and Iraq, the veteran parliamentarian said: But we can proudly say that among our Muslims, God willing, these bad things should never exist. But here, the majority community must also take two steps forward. Azad became emotional as he reminisced about the displacement of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and quoted a verse by poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and another verse on the farewell.
About Modi, Azad said: We fought a lot. In my LoP position, we had long discussions. I maintained my LoP duties, but on a personal level you (PM) never used it against me. Whether it’s Eid or Diwali, you were among the first to call me. Remembering their bond and Modis’ personal touch, Azad said it made him emotional. We can only lead this family together. Not with fights or insults, he added.
In his speech, the then Congress leader attributed his success to Indira Gandhi and said that Sanjay Gandhi gave him the opportunity to work in Congress. He also praised Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said he learned from Vajpayee how to solve problems by giving something to both the opposition and the ruling party.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/ghulam-nabi-azad-rs-swansong-pm-modi-bade-farewell-to-true-friend-8113916/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shareholders’ decision to convert 100%, VP Appreciation becomes BPD Syariah Universal
- Delta 2022: Oyo shines in Taekwondo, Para table tennis with gold medals
- Innovation is Essential to Human Creativity: Aruna Sundararajan, Former IT Secretary
- Stark north-south divide in rail reliability, British figures released | rail transport
- Xi Jinping blames Chinese Covid protests on frustrated students, report says
- Vladimir Putin demands recognized annexations ahead of talks with US President Joe Biden – BBC News
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia | Courier | Ballarat, Vic
- Looking forward to supporting my friend Narendra Modi during India’s G20 Presidency: Joe Biden | India is blooming
- ‘Payday, ‘Thunderbolt and Lightfoot’ actor was 85 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Hockey Canada says more than 900 incidents of discrimination on the ice were reported last season
- I exposed the Nazis, I know it’s time to call Trump | donald trump
- Boris Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio’ya ate pskrd