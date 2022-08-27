Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Swan Song RS: When Prime Minister Modi bid an emotional farewell to a true friend

Calling Azad a true friend, Modi praised him for setting very high standards as an MP and leader of the opposition. He added, positions come, high offices come, power comes. How to deal with them, one has to learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend. Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad distinguished himself in Parliament. Not only does he worry about his party, but he also has a similar passion for the smooth running of the House and for the development of India. His work will inspire generations of MPs to come.

The prime minister became visibly emotional as he recalled a 2005 incident when a few Gujarati tourists were beaten up in Kashmir after a terror attack. Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time while Azad was the head of Jammu and Kashmir.

I will never forget the efforts of Shri Azads and those of Shri Pranab Mukherjees when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terrorist attack. Ghulam Nabi ji was constantly following up, he looked as worried as if those stuck were his own family members, teary-eyed Modi said, adding: It was quite emotional for me As a friend , I respect Ghulam Nabi ji based on incidents and experiences. On a personal level, I would ask him not to consider that he is not in the House. My door is always open for all of you. I will always wait and appreciate your opinions.

At one point in his 13-minute speech, the prime minister told Azad, I won’t let you retire.

The day before at the Rajya Sabha, Modi referred to a letter that 23 leaders, including Azad, had written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in 2020 expressing concern over the functioning of the party. Here too, Modi praised Azad.

Recalling how much Azad appreciated the organization of the district development council polls in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, Modi said, “But I am afraid you have praised, I am confident that the members of your party will take it in the right spirit and not confuse it with a G-23 opinion and do the opposite.

Speaking after Modi, a visibly emotional Azad, in his farewell speech, recalled his life and career. Recalling the 2005 attack in Kashmir, the then Congress leader said: “How can I respond to the children, the sisters who had come here (to Kashmir) as tourists and I was handing over the bodies to parents, I pray to Allah that militancy and terrorism end in this country.

Azad also spoke about Partition: I am one of the lucky people who have never been to Pakistan. But when I read about the situation in Pakistan, I feel proud, I feel honored that we are Hindu Muslims. In fact, I would say that if across the world there should be a Muslim who is proud, he should be the Muslim of India.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan and Iraq, the veteran parliamentarian said: But we can proudly say that among our Muslims, God willing, these bad things should never exist. But here, the majority community must also take two steps forward. Azad became emotional as he reminisced about the displacement of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and quoted a verse by poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and another verse on the farewell.

About Modi, Azad said: We fought a lot. In my LoP position, we had long discussions. I maintained my LoP duties, but on a personal level you (PM) never used it against me. Whether it’s Eid or Diwali, you were among the first to call me. Remembering their bond and Modis’ personal touch, Azad said it made him emotional. We can only lead this family together. Not with fights or insults, he added.

In his speech, the then Congress leader attributed his success to Indira Gandhi and said that Sanjay Gandhi gave him the opportunity to work in Congress. He also praised Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said he learned from Vajpayee how to solve problems by giving something to both the opposition and the ruling party.