Albanese celebrates 100 days in his highest position

Anthony Albanese’s tenure as Prime Minister is off to a good start. Literally.

Hours after being officially sworn in as Australia’s 31st prime minister alongside an interim cabinet, he was traveling to Tokyo to attend the Quad Summit alongside leaders from the United States, Japan and India.

The frenetic pace of his early days in power would set the tone for his first 100 in the top job.

After spending 26 years in parliament, only six of them in government, Mr. Albanese was not going to leave anything to chance.

“I want to remind you that you shouldn’t waste a day in government,” he told his caucus colleagues after winning the election.

“We have to change the way politics works in this country.”

International travel is said to be the focus of the prime minister’s first few weeks.

Following his trip to Japan, he traveled to Indonesia for bilateral talks and “bicycle diplomacy” with President Joko Widodo.

A trip to Europe for the NATO summit would soon follow, along with a visit to war-torn Ukraine.

It was also time to mend relations between Australia and France following the fallout from the AUKUS security pact and the nuclear submarine deal, by meeting President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Sending a signal to regional leaders was the focus of a visit to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum.

Amid the globetrotting, the Prime Minister was quick to point out that Australia was back on the main stage in terms of climate change.

This is something he has repeatedly emphasized not only to Pacific neighbors facing rising sea levels, but also to other world leaders.

It’s no surprise that Mr Albanese has used his first 100 days to elevate climate action, updating Australia’s climate submission to the UN and pushing his emissions reduction bill through the lower house during the first fortnight of sitting.

After the swearing in of his cabinet, which included 10 women – a record for a federal government – the prime minister sought to revise what he called a ‘decade of denial and delay’ on the issue by the coalition .

Getting the Greens and non-bankers to back laws to enshrine a 43% reduction in emissions based on 2005 levels by 2030 has been touted as a major victory.

Still, future negotiations with the Greens – who hold the balance of power in the Senate – will be among the challenges the government will face as it seeks to implement its legislative agenda.

In the meantime, he has already taken steps to scrap the cashless debit card, institute paid domestic and family violence leave and reform the elderly care sector.

The next taxi out of line will set up a national anti-corruption commission.

A bigger challenge, however, is securing support for an indigenous voice in parliament, which the prime minister hopes to implement by the end of his term.

Mr Albanese presented the Garma Festival with a possible question for a referendum to enshrine the vote in the constitution, saying he wanted support for the decision to be as broad as possible.

The first 100 days were not all easy though. They were also dominated by cost of living issues, rising interest rates and inflation.

Mr Albanese has come under fire from the opposition for failing to show how he would cut electricity bills by $275 and cut the cost of essentials.

In response, he flagged the possibility of including measures in the October 25 budget.

Rising COVID cases from new subvariants have also caused headaches, with the fledgling administration forced to backtrack on its plans to scrap isolation payments for eligible workers.

Criticism also erupted among heterogeneous MPs after it was revealed they would receive fewer parliamentary staff than under the Morrison government.

Despite the controversies, however, the political honeymoon appears to be continuing for the guy popularly known to supporters as Albo.

The latest Newspoll showed Labor ahead 56-44 on a two-party basis, while a Resolve poll showed Mr Albanese leading Opposition Leader Peter Dutton 55%-17% as preferred prime minister.

The Newspoll also revealed that Mr Albanese had a satisfaction level of 61%, the highest of any new prime minister since polls began.

A jobs and skills summit in the coming week will be an opportunity for him to get a head start on economic reform over his next 100 days and beyond.