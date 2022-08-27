Politics
Albanese celebrates 100 days in his highest position
Anthony Albanese’s tenure as Prime Minister is off to a good start. Literally.
Hours after being officially sworn in as Australia’s 31st prime minister alongside an interim cabinet, he was traveling to Tokyo to attend the Quad Summit alongside leaders from the United States, Japan and India.
The frenetic pace of his early days in power would set the tone for his first 100 in the top job.
After spending 26 years in parliament, only six of them in government, Mr. Albanese was not going to leave anything to chance.
“I want to remind you that you shouldn’t waste a day in government,” he told his caucus colleagues after winning the election.
“We have to change the way politics works in this country.”
International travel is said to be the focus of the prime minister’s first few weeks.
Following his trip to Japan, he traveled to Indonesia for bilateral talks and “bicycle diplomacy” with President Joko Widodo.
A trip to Europe for the NATO summit would soon follow, along with a visit to war-torn Ukraine.
It was also time to mend relations between Australia and France following the fallout from the AUKUS security pact and the nuclear submarine deal, by meeting President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
Sending a signal to regional leaders was the focus of a visit to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum.
Amid the globetrotting, the Prime Minister was quick to point out that Australia was back on the main stage in terms of climate change.
This is something he has repeatedly emphasized not only to Pacific neighbors facing rising sea levels, but also to other world leaders.
It’s no surprise that Mr Albanese has used his first 100 days to elevate climate action, updating Australia’s climate submission to the UN and pushing his emissions reduction bill through the lower house during the first fortnight of sitting.
After the swearing in of his cabinet, which included 10 women – a record for a federal government – the prime minister sought to revise what he called a ‘decade of denial and delay’ on the issue by the coalition .
Getting the Greens and non-bankers to back laws to enshrine a 43% reduction in emissions based on 2005 levels by 2030 has been touted as a major victory.
Still, future negotiations with the Greens – who hold the balance of power in the Senate – will be among the challenges the government will face as it seeks to implement its legislative agenda.
In the meantime, he has already taken steps to scrap the cashless debit card, institute paid domestic and family violence leave and reform the elderly care sector.
The next taxi out of line will set up a national anti-corruption commission.
A bigger challenge, however, is securing support for an indigenous voice in parliament, which the prime minister hopes to implement by the end of his term.
Mr Albanese presented the Garma Festival with a possible question for a referendum to enshrine the vote in the constitution, saying he wanted support for the decision to be as broad as possible.
The first 100 days were not all easy though. They were also dominated by cost of living issues, rising interest rates and inflation.
Mr Albanese has come under fire from the opposition for failing to show how he would cut electricity bills by $275 and cut the cost of essentials.
In response, he flagged the possibility of including measures in the October 25 budget.
Rising COVID cases from new subvariants have also caused headaches, with the fledgling administration forced to backtrack on its plans to scrap isolation payments for eligible workers.
Criticism also erupted among heterogeneous MPs after it was revealed they would receive fewer parliamentary staff than under the Morrison government.
Despite the controversies, however, the political honeymoon appears to be continuing for the guy popularly known to supporters as Albo.
The latest Newspoll showed Labor ahead 56-44 on a two-party basis, while a Resolve poll showed Mr Albanese leading Opposition Leader Peter Dutton 55%-17% as preferred prime minister.
The Newspoll also revealed that Mr Albanese had a satisfaction level of 61%, the highest of any new prime minister since polls began.
A jobs and skills summit in the coming week will be an opportunity for him to get a head start on economic reform over his next 100 days and beyond.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aap.com.au/news/albanese-marks-100-days-in-top-job/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Albanese celebrates 100 days in his highest position August 27, 2022
- Hollywood Studios and unions fail to reach agreement on gun safety August 27, 2022
- Mizzou Mens Basketball Non-Conference Schedule: Southern Indiana and Penn August 27, 2022
- Millions of British homes at risk of winter catastrophe as energy rates rise | energy bill August 27, 2022
- Late ‘Star Trek’ actor Nichelle Nichols’ ashes will fly into space August 27, 2022