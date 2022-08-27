



WATCH: When Prime Minister Modi praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in parliament and Azad got emotional | YOF

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all party posts on Friday, citing the “immaturity” of Rahul Gandhi, whom he accused of “tearing down the consultative mechanism” of the party. Meanwhile, the leader said he was not in contact with the BJP and would not join it. The top leader also informed that he would form his own party. However, reports that he was in contact with the BJP were circulating. Such rumors also swirled after Narendra Modi fell to the Rajya Sabha in February as he reminisced about his close association with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad whose term was coming to an end. The Prime Minister was taking part in the farewell speech of opposition leader Azad and three other members of Jammu and Kashmir – Nazir Ahmad Laway, Shamsher Singh Manhas, Mir Mohammad Fayaz. Modi had said it would be difficult for anyone to take Azad’s place as he cared not only about his political affiliation but also about the country and the House. “I fear that after Azad whoever takes over will have to fill very big boots because he cared not only about his party but also about the country and the House. is a big thing,” he added. Modi had said. He had noted that Azad had called him to request an all-party meeting during the COVID-19 period. Reminiscing about their long association, Modi had said that as chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, both kept in touch with each other. With tears streaming down his cheeks, Modi said Azad cried during the call while informing him of the horrific attack. Watch the video here:

Ghulam Nabi Azad is among the group of 23 leaders who have expressed a desire to change leadership in Congress and not depend on the Gandhi family for every major Congress party decision. Earlier on Wednesday, lawyer-turned-politician Jaiveer Shergill, resigned as Congress spokesman, saying the big old party’s decision-making is not in line with the reality on the ground and the public interest. , but rather influenced by sycophancy. (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



