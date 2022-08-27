The Dangers of the Trump-Psecution Syndrome





In January, fifteen boxes of files that Donald Trump had taken from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, arrived at the National Archives. Inside were printouts of news stories, personal letters, photographs and other memorabilia from the trash of the Trump presidency. But intermingled in the hodgepodge of items were one hundred and eighty-four classified documents, sixty-seven of which were stamped confidential, ninety-two marked secret and twenty-five labeled top secret. All but one of the boxes contained classified information.

The markings indicated that some of the documents contained information from clandestine human sources and wiretaps, the most sensitive methods used by US intelligence agencies to gather information. The archivists, according to a thirty-eight-page affidavit released Friday, referred the case to the Justice Department for review. In legalistic prose, archive officials described the contents of the boxes: newspapers, magazines, printed press articles, photos, miscellaneous printed matter, notes, presidential correspondence, personal and post-presidential documents, and numerous classified documents, according to the affidavit. . The most significant concern was that highly classified documents were unclassified, mixed with other documents, and otherwise misidentified. FBI agents discovered that several of the documents also contained what appear to be handwritten notes from Trump.

Details of Trump’s reckless handling of highly classified information helped federal prosecutors argue with Bruce Reinhart, a Florida federal magistrate judge, on August 5 that they should conduct a search of the former estate of Presidents in Palm Beach. Three days later, with Reinharts’ approval, Justice Department officials and FBI agents descended on Mar-a-Lago and removed four sets of top secret documents and seven other sets of classified documents.

Earlier this week, Reinhart ordered that the affidavit be unsealed. A separate Justice Department filing, also released on Friday, explained why much of the legal filing was redacted and alluded to how they learned of additional classified documents in Trump’s possession. Investigators said they had obtained information from a wide range of civilian witnesses, but argued they should remain anonymous because they could be subject to intimidation or reprisals.

Trump, minutes after the documents were released, declared himself the victim of a conspiracy. Heavily Redacted Affidavit!!! Nothing mentioned about Nuclear, a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI and DOJ, Trump posted on Truth Social, the platform he launched after being banned from Twitter. Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have authorized the burglary of my house.

In a more normal political environment, the Trump affair could serve as a lesson in civics, in a way, to Americans. Despite Trump’s misrepresentations, Reinhart released as much information as possible. The court process the case follows exemplifies procedures in US case law that help ensure that prosecutors proceed methodically and fairly. There are certainly times when these processes have failed miserably, but Trump’s claims about artificial evidence and deep state conspiracies are false and dangerous. His conspiracy theories sparked a wave of threats of violence against FBI officials. It’s gone too far, Tom O’Connor, a former head of the FBI Agent Association, told me.

The investigation has raised expectations on the left of an event Trump opponents have dreamed of for years: a criminal prosecution of the reality TV star turned president. Legal experts and former Justice Department officials tell me that, based on publicly known evidence, prosecuting Trump for mishandling classified documents seems simpler than bringing criminal charges against him for his role. in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6. The Espionage Act and other laws clearly state that the mishandling of classified information is a crime. David Petraeus, director of the CIA during the Obama administration, and Sandy Berger, national security adviser during the Clinton administration, were both investigated for mishandling classified information and eventually pleaded guilty on misdemeanor charges.

But Stephen Gillers, a professor of legal ethics at New York University, warned me that a successful prosecution of Trump would likely have to demonstrate that his reckless handling of classified information caused real harm, as adversaries learn the American intelligence methods. Trump’s lawyers would say he was simply guilty of negligence. Trump himself, of course, would argue that he was politically persecuted. I don’t think a jury would convict him without proof of prejudice. I’m not sure I would, said Gillers. He’s a sloppy guy, and he couldn’t let go of the Oval Office, so he threw a lot of stuff into keepsake boxes from his presidency.

Gillers added that, fairly or unfairly, prosecuting a former president requires meeting a higher legal and political threshold. It must be one hundred percent irresistible in law, he said. There can be no fact, no event, no evidence that could support any room for ambiguity. A former Justice Department official I spoke with on Friday agreed. The jury might say: Who cares? he said. I don’t know if it’s that simple or straightforward.

The prospect of Trump once again avoiding the consequences of his actions is distressing. During Trump’s presidency, Republicans, sometimes mockingly, accused liberals of suffering from Trump derangement syndrome, or what they claimed was an exaggerated fear or hatred of Trump. In the wake of January 6, fear of Trump naturally intensified. The former Presidents’ response to the search for Mar-a-Lago shows that he is as dangerous and unrepentant as ever. But the emergence of a Trump-prosecution syndrome is also something to guard against. The criminal justice system is a blunt instrument that is not well suited to resolving the country’s political conflicts. A hasty prosecution resulting in an acquittal would only strengthen the former president. The legal process can be extremely slow. The best option for Trump’s opponents is to wait and trust prosecutors, judges, jurors and voters, the very system Trump is trying to overthrow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/the-dangers-of-trump-prosecution-syndrome The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos