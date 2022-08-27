War in Ukraine: A rooster jug ​​gifted to Boris Johnson is on display in Edinburgh





The jug, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, is displayed at the biennial event to demonstrate continued international solidarity with Ukraine after Russia’s illegal invasion of the country. The prime minister and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, received a matching pair of jugs from a woman in Kharkiv as they drove through Kyiv in April. Read more < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more War in Ukraine: Kyiv renames nearly 100 streets to stand out from the Russians… < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.8317%"/> The jug was gifted to Boris Johnson in Kyiv. This type of pitcher became emblematic of Ukraine’s resistance against invading Russian forces after photographer Elizaveta Servatynska captured an image of a similar pitcher sitting undamaged on a kitchen cabinet in a high-rise apartment building. height in March. The building, in Borodyanka, had been badly hit by Russian bombing. Arts Minister Lord Parkinson said: “As we gather in Edinburgh, this jug will serve as a powerful reminder of Ukraine’s unwavering strength and resilience in the face of Russia’s barbaric invasion. The article was exposed as Mr Johnson condemned Russia’s cultural vandalism in Ukraine, saying the invading forces were trying to erase Ukrainian culture in areas they had taken. The Prime Minister said the UK would fund cultural protection measures in Ukraine and continue to provide civilian and military aid. He also congratulated the winners of the Eurovision Kalush Orchestra and said he was proud that the UK is hosting Eurovision next year on behalf of Ukraine. Mr Johnson made the comments in a video message to the Edinburgh International Culture Summit, which is being held in the Scottish Parliament. The summit brings together delegations from culture ministries around the world and has a particular focus on Ukraine this year. Mr Johnson said: Throughout history we have seen what happens when aggressors try to oppress and eliminate culture. We saw it with the Nazis in World War II, the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, the Taliban in Afghanistan. Today, the world is once again witnessing unforgivable acts of cultural vandalism, this time in Ukraine. He continued: Much of [Vladimir] Putin’s twisted justification for his invasion hinges on the vile claim that Ukraine somehow isn’t a real country. It’s a lie he seeks to make true by systematically erasing all traces of age-old Ukrainian culture.

