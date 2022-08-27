Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid Affidavit for Search Warrant Revealed





The Justice Department on Friday revealed a heavily redacted copy of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The FBI had probable cause to believe that documents containing classified national defense information would be found at the residence in Palm Beach, Florida, according to an agent who drafted the 32-page affidavit.

“There are also probable reasons to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found” at Trump’s home, an unredacted portion of the affidavit reads.

A federal judge had ordered the key document released over objections from the DOJ, which argued it contains highly sensitive facts about the ongoing criminal investigation into Trump. US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart accepted DOJ’s proposed redactions to the affidavit a day before it was made public.

Click here or scroll down to read the heavily redacted affidavit.

“The government is conducting a criminal investigation regarding the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized areas, and the unlawful concealment and removal of government records,” wrote the FBI agent, whose name has been released. blacked out, in the first line of the affidavit. .

The agent then wrote that the investigation began due to a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration in February, after NARA received 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s residence in Florida. By law, presidential records must be turned over to the National Archives when a president leaves office.

The FBI discovered that in these boxes were documents that bore classification marks and included files relating to national defense information, which had been stored at Mar-a-Lago in an unsecured location.

The 15 boxes included 184 specific documents marked classified, of which 67 were marked “confidential”, 92 marked “secret” and 25 documents marked “top secret”, according to the affidavit.

“Based on this investigation, I do not believe that any space in the PREMISES has been authorized for the storage of classified information at least since the end of the presidential administration of FPOTUS on January 20, 2021”, has writes the agent in the affidavit.

Of the 32 pages of the affidavit, 21 pages are almost completely or significantly blacked out.

The search warrant itself was voluntarily revealed by the DOJ less than a week after the Aug. 8 raid. The warrant said FBI agents were looking for documents showing violations of laws against obstruction of justice and suppression of official records, as well as the US Espionage Act.

The FBI took at least 20 boxes of items in the August raid, including numerous sets of highly classified documents, according to a property receipt that was also made public by the DOJ.

In a social media post after the redacted affidavit was released, Trump accused the FBI and DOJ of “public relations subterfuge” by the fact that the word “Nuclear” did not appear in the document, although also noted that it was “heavily redacted!!!” The affidavit did not detail the specific contents of the documents he expected to find.

Trump also blasted Reinhart, arguing he should have recused himself from the case because he previously backed out of another case involving the former president. The reason for the recusal was unclear, media reported, but Trump claimed it was “based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite president, me.”

The government last week objected to the release of the affidavit, even in redacted form.

“The redactions necessary to mitigate damage to the integrity of the investigation would be so extensive as to render the remaining unsealed text devoid of meaningful content,” reads a court filing for Jay Bratt, chief of the section of DOJ’s National Department of Justice Counterintelligence and Export Control. Security Division.

Bratt also argued that the affidavit would “serve as a road map for the government’s ongoing investigation” if released.

Reinhart disagreed and ordered the government to offer redactions to the U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, Florida, by Thursday. The judge accepted the DOJ’s redactions later that day.

The government said last week that the Mar-a-Lago raid was part of an investigation that “involved national security” and was still “in its early stages”.

Trump, who first revealed the FBI’s search of his Florida residence, cast himself as the victim of a Biden administration political attack that was waged on the presumptive Republican frontrunner in the presidential race of 2024.

The former president sued the government on Monday, asking a federal judge to block the DOJ from looking into the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago until a court-appointed third party reviews them.

“Political Hacks and Thugs had no right under the Presidential Archives Act to storm Mar-a-Lago and steal anything in sight, including passports and documents privileged,” Trump said in a social media post earlier Friday morning.

Read the redacted affidavit:

