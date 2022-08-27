PM Modi on two-day visit to Gujarat starting today; to inaugurate several development projects in the polling-related state





Image source: PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting today; to inaugurate several development projects in the state linked to the poll. Strong points Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his two-day visit to Gujarat State from Saturday

Prime Minister Modi will address ‘Khadi Utsav’ by the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad today

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the new Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board office building Visit of PM Modi Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Smriti Van in Bhuj, which celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people after the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, during his two-day visit to the state from Saturday 27 august. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a statement, said Modi will address ‘Khadi Utsav’ at Sabarmati Riverside in Ahmedabad on Saturday and address a program on Sunday, August 28 in Gandhinagar, commemorating 40 years of Suzuki in India. Learn more about Smriti Van : The brainchild of the Prime Minister, Smriti Van is a one-of-a-kind initiative, the PMO said, adding that it was built on 470 acres of land to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the death of about 13,000 people. during the 2001 earthquake having its epicenter in Bhuj. The memorial bears the names of people who lost their lives in the earthquake. The state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum is divided into seven blocks based on seven themes – rebirth, rediscovery, restoration, reconstruction, rethink, revive and renew – he said. Inauguration of multiple development projects : Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Bhuj. In a one-of-a-kind event organized as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Khadi Utsav’ is organized to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the struggle for freedom. It will be organized on the banks of the Sabarmati River and will see living at the same time and in the same place 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat who turn the charkha (spinning wheel). The PMO said Modi constantly strives to popularize khadi, raise awareness of his products and promote their use among young people. “Thanks to the efforts of the Prime Minister since 2014, the sale of Khadi in India has increased fourfold, while in Gujarat it has increased eightfold,” he said. The event will also include an exhibition showcasing “the evolution of charkhas” by showcasing 22 charkhas of different generations in use since the 1920s. Modi will also inaugurate the new Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board office building and a pedestrian bridge in Sabarmati. On the Suzuki programme, Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two key Suzuki Group projects in India – Suzuki Motor Gujarat’s electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant at Hansalpur in Gujarat and its upcoming vehicle manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda in India. ‘Haryana – the PMO said. The Hansalpur facility will be set up with an investment of around Rs 7,300 crore to manufacture advanced chemistry cell batteries for electric vehicles. The Kharkhoda Vehicle Manufacturing Plant will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest single-site passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities in the world. The first phase of the project will be set up with an investment of over Rs 11,000 crore. (With contributions from agencies) ALSO READ: PM Modi addresses ‘Smart India Hackathon 2022’ students, says research should be a way of life ALSO READ: Har Ghar Jal Utsav: PM Modi attacks opposition, says ‘those who talk big lack vision’ latest news from india

