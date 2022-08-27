FBI affidavit signals Trump could be indicted





A recently released FBI affidavit regarding the search for Mar-a-Lago poses a problem for Trump. “Donald Trump will be charged in the classified documents case,” a national security attorney said. The affidavit also throws a wrench into Trump’s claim of innocence because “everything has been declassified.” Loading Something is loading.

A federal magistrate on Friday unveiled a redacted version of an FBI affidavit that legal experts say strikes a blow at former President Donald Trump as he investigates his handling of sensitive records.

Significant portions of the document have been blacked out to conceal information about witnesses, sources and methods, grand jury details, and the overall size and scope of the department’s investigation.

Still, the affidavit contained telling clues as to why investigators took the extraordinary step of executing a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. He also revealed the extent to which officials attempted to use less intrusive measures to get Trump to hand over government records that were improperly stored at his Florida residence.

“There were certainly probable grounds to believe that the former president kept classified documents in violation of applicable law in a location that was not secured in accordance with regulations,” former federal prosecutor David Weinstein told Insider. of the Southern District of Florida. .

“It hurts him more than it helps him,” he added.

Norm Eisen, the ethics czar under former President Barack Obama, wrote after looking through the affidavit that “even redacted, it’s absolutely damning.”

“People are probably going to jail for this conduct,” he said.

Some national security veterans went further, calling the 45th president directly and suggesting there might be a first-ever criminal case against a former chief executive.

“I’ve seen enough, folks,” wrote Bradley Moss, a prominent national security attorney from Washington, DC, on Twitter. “Donald Trump will be indicted in the Classified Documents case. I place my marker.”

Here are some key details from the affidavit:

A National Archives review of 15 boxes of government documents Trump handed over in January found they contained “newspapers, magazines, printed news articles, photos, miscellaneous printouts, notes, presidential correspondence , personal and post-presidential records, and ‘many classified records.'” The “most significant concern” for NARA was that “highly classified records were downgraded, mixed with other records and otherwise improperly [sic] identified.”There were 184 documents with classification marks in the boxes: 25 were marked top secret, 92 were marked secret and 67 were marked confidential.”Several of the documents contained what appears to be [Trump’s] handwritten notes,” the affidavit reads.

Perhaps equally notable, the Department of Justice revealed in a memorandum accompanying the affidavit that it was keeping portions of the records related to the Mar-a-Lago search under seal to protect a “significant number of civilian witnesses. “.

Barbara McQuade, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, told Insider the language suggests “people within the former Trump administration or Mar-a-Lago are providing information to the FBI.”

The brief also states that the government has probable cause to believe “that a law prohibiting obstruction of justice has been violated” and that there is an increased risk of violence against FBI agents and other members of the law enforcement personnel following the Mar-a-Lago search.

Mar-a-Lago a day after the FBI raid. Kimberly Leonard/Insider Footnote Undermines Trump’s Main Defense

Alan Dershowitz, the conservative attorney who represented Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, told Insider that “there is no question” the FBI had probable cause to search Mar-a-Lago.

He added that “there may be enough for an impeachment,” but he doesn’t think Trump will ultimately be indicted because in the past, “people who have done similar things haven’t been charged”.

Dershowitz also predicted that Trump’s legal team will try to argue that he declassified all documents stored at Mar-a-Lago, but that such a defense “will have to be based on facts.”

Indeed, the details in the redacted affidavit on the classification marks run counter to Trump’s claim that he had declassified everything. CNN also spoke to 18 former White House aides and advisers this month, none of whom had heard of a permanent declassification order.

And McQuade, the former U.S. attorney, pointed out that the affidavit said some of the classified documents Trump had in his possession were marked ORCON, or “author-controlled,” meaning they can’t be declassified without the authorization of the agency from which they originate.

More importantly, even if Trump had declassified the documents in his possession, it probably wouldn’t matter and the FBI affidavit said as much.

Specifically, he pointed out that Section E of the Espionage Act, one of three laws that Trump is suspected of violating, makes it a crime to retain any government records relating to the national defense of the United States. United, regardless of classification level:

A footnote to the FBI affidavit points out that the information does not need to be classified to be covered by the Espionage Act. justice department

The other two federal laws that Trump suspects of violating 18 USC Section 2071 and 18 USC Section 1519 criminalize the concealment, deletion and destruction of government records, also regardless of classification level.

Shanlon Wu, a longtime former federal prosecutor, told Insider that Trump’s lawyers are “barking up the wrong tree by focusing only on classification.”

He noted that in addition to the fact that the laws Trump is suspected of breaking do not depend on classification, the redacted portions of the affidavit could detail why federal officials did not believe the lawyers could be trusted. of Trump when they said all classified documents had been turned over to the government.

Overall, the FBI recovered more than two dozen boxes of official government documents between January and this month when they searched Mar-a-Lago.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart decided to release the affidavit on Thursday, a decision that was significant in itself.

Generally, affidavits are not released until formal charges are filed in an investigation. But former prosecutors say the unusual circumstances of that case, coupled with intense public interest in the matter, likely weighed in favor of releasing the document for Reinhart.

“It’s huge,” said a former DOJ official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to candidly discuss the case. “But there’s so much mistrust of the Justice Department and the FBI, and if you keep a document like this hidden, the conspiracy theories breed.”

“Let him out and show him the light of day,” they added. “Of course it needs to be redacted, but people need to see that [US officials] tried multiple times to get these highly classified documents, that Trump wouldn’t give them, and they were just sitting in a basement in Florida.”

Trump, for his part, had repeatedly and publicly called for the release of the FBI affidavit.

He released a statement after it was published on Friday, accusing the FBI and DOJ of “public relations subterfuge” and recycling allegations of persecution and political bias.

