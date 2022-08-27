Imran urges KP govt to speed up flood relief





DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistani President Tehreek-i-Insaf Imran Khan on Friday called for an immediate acceleration of relief efforts for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he visited the flood-hit districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank floods to monitor the situation and meet the abandoned families.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the relief camp set up for those affected at the Ratta Kulachi sports complex here, the PTI chairman said the calamity had surpassed the destruction caused by the 2010 floods in Sindh.

We used to think of the 2010 floods as an unimaginable disaster, but according to reports, the devastation and loss of life caused this time is far greater.

The construction of dams is extremely important for Pakistan. If there had been dams, this water could have played an important role in the development of the region, but now the whole nation will have to bear the burden of the damage caused by the floods in Sindh and Balochistan. During my tenure, I planned to build 10 dams, he said.

Visit flood-affected Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts

Imran said: I am under pressure to raise funds from the public for flood relief but I will not raise funds until I have a clear idea of ​​whether I can spend the money fairly or nope. Our governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will actively participate in all possible relief activities for the flood victims.

The PTI Chairman has instructed the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, to ensure the immediate release of funds for the rehabilitation of the victims after assessing the casualties on an emergency basis. He also appreciated the efforts of the district administration and provincial departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said his government stood with the flood victims and would not leave them alone at this difficult hour. He said an emergency has been declared in Dera Ismail Khan district to expedite rescue and relief activities and ensure speedy rehabilitation of those affected.

Relief officials and other departments are dispatched from neighboring districts to DI Khan so that relief activities can be carried out in a timely manner, he added.

On this occasion, Dera Commissioner Ismail Khan, Aamir Afaq briefed PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the flood situation and relief operations.

Later, Imran Khan conducted an aerial survey of the town of Tank and nearby flood-affected villages of Kot Allah Dad, Barakhel, Ranwal, Gara Baloch, Pir Kachha and Pathankot by helicopter.

Mahmood Khan briefed the PTI Chairman on the aerial survey, while Provincial Minister Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur and Deputy Commissioner Tank briefed him on the flooding situation, at Jahaz Ground, Tank.

Later, Imran Khan also met the flood victims in a relief camp set up at the university and instructed the chief minister to provide full assistance to the flood victims of Tank.

The PTI Chairman was accompanied by Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Senator Shibli Faraz, MP Sheikh Yaqub, Former Federal Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur and Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Bangash.

Posted in Dawn, August 27, 2022

