Fact check: Viral post claiming PM Modi incites violence against upper castes is misleading





A low-res video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely shared on social media, while talking about atrocities against lower castes. The video is shared with a caption claiming that Prime Minister Modi in his speech incited violence against upper castes. In the video, we hear him say: “Someone who had to endure so much wrongdoing, whose upbringing was marked by injustice, atrocities and harassment; someone who saw their mother being degraded in front of them. Tell me, won’t they pay it back if they get the chance? It was you who forbade me to enter the temple, to touch the water and to prevent my children from going to school. A social media user shared the video with a caption: “@Narendra Modi”(English translation: “PM Modi promoting violence against higher caste to people of specific caste”) The link to the post can be seen here. FACT CHECK NewsMobile did the fact check and found it to be misleading. By searching on Google with the appropriate keywords, we found the same video uploaded by

JJ News on March 21, 2016, with the caption: « Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers

Dr. Ambedkar Memorial Lecture in Delhi. In the full video, we found him saying: “Do you think that a great man who has committed so many crimes, who spent his childhood facing injustice, ignorance and harassment, who saw his mother being insulted, would not try to revenge if given the chance?… However, Babasaheb Ambedkar was so formidable that even when he had the power to make decisions, you cannot find any evidence of resentment or vindication in the words he spoke. used to draft the Constitution. A full version of the same video had been uploaded to the Prime Minister’s verified YouTube channel Narendra Modi on March 21, 2016. The video was shared with a caption: “Speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the laying of the foundation stone of Dr BR Ambedkar National Memorial.” Therefore, we can determine that the virus claim is misleading. If you want to check out a story, WhatsApp now on +91 11 7127 9799 Click here for the latest updates and viral videos on our AI-powered smart new

