Trump Golf Course in New York to host Saudi-backed golf tournament

A Saudi government-backed women’s golf tournament is scheduled for October at a New York course run by former President Donald Trump’s company, city officials confirmed Friday.

The Aramco Team series is funded by the Saudi government, which has been accused of using its wealth in a campaign to spruce up the country’s image on the world stage. A LIV golf tournament, also funded by Saudi Arabia, was held in July at a New Jersey golf course owned and operated by Trump. This event took place despite public criticism that he was doing business with a government that Trump himself said was linked to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as a government that intelligence officials said was at the origin of the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post.

The Aramco Team Series, first reported by The New York Times on Friday, is set to kick off at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, Oct. 13-15, according to the tournaments website.

In statements to The Washington Post on Friday, New York City officials said they disagreed with the Trump Organization’s decision to host the event, but were contractually powerless to prevent it.

Fabien Levy, press secretary for Mayor Eric Adams (D), said in a statement: Although we do not agree with the values ​​of the Trump Organization, we cannot legally block their application.

A New York City Legal Department spokesman, Nicholas Paolucci, agreed, saying in a statement: The city is obligated to follow the terms of the Trump Ferry License Agreement and cannot unreasonably withhold approval. of this tournament.

Michael Cardozo, the city’s former top lawyer, added that given the express terms of New York’s contract with Trump, the city cannot prevent the former president from hosting the event.

In July, the families of those killed on September 11, 2001, urged Trump not to hold the LIV golf tournament. A group representing these families, 9/11 Justice, wrote a letter to Trump asking him to cancel the New Jersey event, and noted that he told Fox News in February 2016: Who Blew Up the World Trade Center? It wasn’t the Iraqis. It was Saudi. Take a look at Saudi Arabia.

Trump turned down their request and hosted the event, later telling ESPN that unfortunately no one knew about 9/11 and, referring to the tournament: The money is going to charity.

Brett Eagleson, president of 9/11 Justice, said in a brief interview that his organization will ask the city mayor to refrain from going to Ground Zero on 9/11 or attending any related event unless his office does not change its decision to authorize the event. take place. If the city can’t stop the tournament from happening, Eagleson said, it needs to do more to support 9/11 families, including speaking out against the tournament.

I don’t think it’s enough for them to say, Well, we can’t do anything, Eagleson said.

