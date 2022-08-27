Letter says Chinese Communist Party is too powerful, warns against personality cult Radio Free Asia

As ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping prepares to run for an unprecedented third term, three party veterans have spoken out against the continued centralization of power and signs of a cult of personality around the secretary general.

An open letter co-authored by CCP elders Dong Hongyi, Ma Guiquan and Tian Qizhuang calls on the party to amend its charter, removing the phrase “the party will lead in everything,” which it criticizes as granting “unlimited power” to the ruling party.

“This phrase first appeared during the Cultural Revolution on the instructions of Mao Zedong to restore order as soon as possible…but has no broader meaning,” the letter, published by the Weiquanwang rights website.

“There is no such expression in the Marxist-Leninist classics or in the [principles of] reform and openness [under late supreme leader Deng Xiaoping],” It said.

“The main problem facing the country today is that the party committees have too much power and their reach is too long,” the letter said, accusing the CCP of misappropriating its mission and “plowing other people’s land.” “.

He denounced the party’s disciplinary arm, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), for refusing to release details of civil servants’ assets.

He said CCP officials earn far more than many ordinary Chinese people, and the situation has “seriously affected the party’s credibility, but they can’t see it.”

Delegates to local people’s congresses were once supposed to hold officials to account, but they have become “spectators” under the rule of local party committees, he added.

The letter criticizes the judiciary for its lack of independence and for failing to prosecute officials who allowed Wuhan’s early COVID-19 pandemic to spiral out of control before reporting it to the public.

“Leading the party is all against common sense and logic,” the letter said, warning that personality cults have been linked to the rise and fall of countries.

He called for a ban on personality cults around Chinese leaders, with corresponding sanctions and punitive measures.

“Otherwise, the cult of personality is likely to make a comeback and the tragedy of the Cultural Revolution could be repeated,” the letter said.

Danger of retaliation

Weiquanwang said the three letter writers were now at risk of official retaliation.

“All three are now under strict supervision and may be in personal danger at any time,” the post said. “But they are prepared.”

“We will continue to monitor [their] up close.”

Tian, ​​a retired writer from Handan city, reported Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region party secretary Liu Ning to the CCDI in April for allegedly encouraging a personality cult around him.

He told RFA on Friday that he was ready to fight any attempt to prosecute him for the letter.

“The state security police sent me a message accusing me of collusion with foreign forces,” Tian told RFA on Friday. “I told them they had to show evidence.”

“I will be ready,” he said. “If they really come after me, I will immediately start a hunger strike. I’ve been tired of living for quite some time now.”

He said the CCP’s insistence on controlling all aspects of life in China was “unreasonable, unconventional, unscientific and not conducive to the development of human civilization.”

Ma Guiquan confirmed on Thursday that the letter was genuine to RFA, but said he was not involved in posting it online.

Repeated calls to cell phones from Dong Hongyi and Tian Qizhuang went unanswered on Thursday night.

Ma, 76, said he was well aware of the likely consequences of signing the letter.

“Under normal circumstances, a CCP member should be able to give advice to an organization without any problem if he acts as an ordinary citizen,” Ma told RFA. “But if the circumstances change, that will be a different matter.”

He said he thought the changes requested in the letter were “nothing special and not very strict requirements”.

‘Personality cult’

Beijing-based political commentator Hua Po said Xi was concentrating power in his own hands to keep the party ruling and unified, but risked slipping into a cult of personality.

“The line between authoritarian rule and personality cult is fluid,” Hua said. “If a leader becomes well established, people of lower ranks may begin to praise and deify him.”

“Then the leader may risk losing his senses, and then if he makes a mistake, it will not be a minor mistake but a major disaster for the country and its people,” he said.

Feng Chongyi, an academic at the University of Technology Sydney, said the growing cult of personality around Xi is linked to the CCP leader’s removal of presidential term limits in March 2018, paving the way for keeping him in office indefinitely.

“I can only hope there are people left in the upper echelons of the party who will uphold party discipline and the law of the land,” Feng said.