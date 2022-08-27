Imran refuses to raise funds for flood relief





Imran Khan, President of the PTI. —File photo

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his inability to raise funds for flood relief efforts.

In a video released after taking an aerial view of flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran said he cannot currently fundraise for the flood-affected KP province as he has to collect donations for Shaukat. Khanum, NUML University et Al. -Qadir University.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur accompanied him on the air visit. Imran said he would only be able to appeal for funds when the assessment of losses reached him as it should, alongside the relief activities being undertaken.

Our Tank correspondent adds: PTI Chairman Imran Khan visited Tank district to review the flood situation. Accompanied by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, he went to a relief camp set up at Government College.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak briefed him on the losses caused by the floods and the relief activities undertaken by the administration. The official said six committees have been formed to help flood victims. “The organs include the road connectivity committee, the relief camp committee, the tents and supply of non-food items to victims committee, the health committee, the power supply committee and the emergency committee that would assess any emergency issues,” he added.

said many official buildings such as District Courts, Deputy Commissioner Compound, Public Parks, PTCL Colony, FC Line, Gate Station were inundated by the floods; however, the district administration has cleared all these areas through 235 dewatering operations. The deputy commissioner said the Tank-Pezu and Tank-Jandola roads have been reopened to traffic.

The week-long high flash flood in the district and neighboring Waziristan caused damage to homes, crops and other infrastructure. He said the torrential rains and floods inundated about 20% of urban areas and 80% of rural areas in the district.

According to reports, the Warren Canal sustained damage and also developed breeches at times during the week-long flood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/985897-imran-refuses-to-collect-funds-for-flood-relief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos