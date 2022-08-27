Karl Rove hailed for blasting Donald Trump over classified documents





Karl Rove, a veteran Republican political strategist, is drawing praise and disbelief online for saying Donald Trump improperly kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Rove, a Fox News contributor, made the comments Friday during an appearance on the network to discuss a newly released document used to justify the FBI’s search of Trump’s home earlier this month. As Republicans have largely closed ranks in defense of Trump, Rove has emerged as an unexpected critic of the former president.

The US Department of Justice released a redacted affidavit on Friday stating that Trump’s legal adviser had been informed in June that his private residence was not “authorized to store classified information” taken from the White House at the end of his presidency. The affidavit also said FBI agents found 184 classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

Trump denied any wrongdoing, saying he had the authority to declassify documents. But Rove, who served as former President George W. Bush’s top aide, said presidents weren’t allowed to choose what documents to take with them after leaving office.

Sandra Smith, Fox News anchor: “Going back to the New York Post headline…you could have just asked.”

Karl Rove: “I feel like they were asking for a year and a half, and why he kept these documents when he had no legal authority to do so under the PRA is beyond me!” pic.twitter.com/AEeFHY6WEO

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 26, 2022

“The law on presidential records is clear,” Rove said. “A president does not have the right to leave the White House and choose which documents he wants to take with him. He can request copies, but these are the property of the American people.”

Rove said it was clear the National Archives and Records Administration had been asking Trump to return the documents for a year and a half.

“Why he kept these documents when he had no legal authority to do so under the Presidential Archives Act is beyond me,” he said.

Karl Rove participates in a panel discussion during the Milken Institute’s Annual Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rove said Friday that former President Donald Trump likely broke federal law by keeping classified documents in his home. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Previously, Trump had been openly critical of Bush’s presidency, despite the two belonging to the same party. Bush responded with veiled jabs at Trump, but Twitter users reacted in shock that Rove said a fellow Republican violated federal law.

Katie Phang, host of MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show, responded with a tweet, “When Karl Rove is the voice of reason…”

“My god…” actor Ken Olin tweeted. “If you’re a crummy Republican and Karl Rove says you’re guilty, you’re guilty.”

“I must be losing my mind because I think I’m listening to Karl Rove on @FoxNews ripping Trump apart and defending the FBI/DOJ,” Twitter user LiraLoudmouth said in a tweet.

“It’s happening…” tweeted comedian Heather Gardner. “Some of the Fox News regulars are finally starting to throw Trump overboard.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump for comment.

