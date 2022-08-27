Price of pertalite IDR 17,200 / liter (economic)





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –The government is currently considering raising the price of Pertalite and subsidized diesel fuel. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif revealed that the decision to increase the price of the two fuel types would not be announced this week. Minister Arifin said the value of the fuel price adjustment was still under discussion, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) calling for the price increase to be decided carefully. Therefore, he is hesitant to reveal to what extent tariff increases for Pertalite and Solar Subsidized fuel prices will be decided. “Not yet this week, we exercise, Pak Jokowi asked to really calculate what the impact would be. This is calculated as a whole and (President Joko Widodo) is always reminded to count carefully first,” Minister Arifin said while meeting at the office of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Friday (26/ 8/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT In essence, Minister Arifin explained that currently the economic price of Pertalite is Rp 17,200 per litre, while for subsidized diesel it reaches Rp 17,600 per litre. “The economic price of Pertalite is IDR 17,200 per liter, the economic price of subsidized diesel reaches IDR 17,600 per litre, while the economic price of Pertamax is IDR 19,900 per liter compared to what is currently sold at only IDR 12,500 per litre,” the minister said. of Energy and Mineral Resources, Rifin Tasrif during his meeting at the office of the ESDM Ministry, Friday (26/8/2022). Now, regarding the decision to increase the price of the Pertalite and Solar subsidies, Minister Arifin said that there will still be a follow-up meeting with other economy ministers. Keeping in mind, if there is an increase in fuel prices and additional fuel quotas, there must be rules that can limit the use of Pertalite and Subsidized Solar, only to those who qualify . As we know, the government is currently working on the revision of Presidential Regulation 191/2014 concerning the Fuel Oil Supply, Distribution and Retail Price (BBM). On the other hand, Minister Arifin realized that the current quota for Pertalite BBM and Subsidized Solar was low. He noted that through August, consumption of Pertalite had reached 80%. “We are trying to add around 5-6 million liters per kilo. To continue providing services to the community,” he said. next article Be ready! Minister of Jokowi gives signal for rising fuel prices (pgr/pgr)



