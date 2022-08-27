Inside a frenzied Tory party as Boris Johnson evades blame for the economic crisis

A brutal cost of living crisis fueled by runaway inflation, widespread strikes and the prospect of a long recession will serve as the backdrop as Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for the last time in nine days.

Few blame the prime minister entirely for the situation, with energy prices soaring, due to the war in Ukraine and the global emergence of Covid lockdowns.

Several Tories believe Mr Johnson may actually be lucky to leave office ahead of a winter of discontent that could make life extremely uncomfortable for the occupant of No 10, whether it be Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

And with Tory members still largely behind the incumbent prime minister, some believe his departure now could keep alive the prospect of another candidacy in the future.

And this despite the fact that the Prime Minister has to face what the allies consider to be the most difficult hand of any leader since the Second World War with Covid and the war in Ukraine.

A former high-ranking minister who gradually turned against Mr Johnson during his tenure as prime minister said: In retrospect, he might think it was an ejection seat that got him out before that the appropriate problems arise.

It’s a very strange thing to say given the shit he’s had to deal with over the past three years, but there’s another kind of shit that’s coming to the track and he’s ill-equipped to deal with it. face.

A former Cabinet minister agrees, suggesting that Mr Johnson was once lucky in that he did not have to deal with the difficult building blocks of most of the EU withdrawal talks, although he led the Brexit campaign, after fellow Vote Leave torpedoed his post-referendum leadership bid.

They say: Boris is such a lucky bugger.

Gove did him a huge favor in 2016 by stabbing him because if he won he should have faced Brexit on day one, rather than coming to save him years later after Theresa Mays bullshit.

Now he’s gonna miss the energy shit show [bills] and the recession.

A sitting Tory minister also admitted that Mr Johnson’s escape came at a difficult time.

There’s always a reason not to be in government, but it’s definitely one of the worst situations for a newcomer.

However, it is also true that in times of economic crisis, people turn more to conservatives to deal with them.

Mr Johnson’s allies, however, insist he wanted to stay and help solve or at least alleviate the economic misfortune.

They believe the Prime Minister has shown during his tenure that he has the personality and the track record to deal with huge crises, repeatedly citing his leadership on Covid, vaccine rollout and Ukraine, which, according to them, showed that he had answered the great calls well.

Many Tories are now pessimistic about the parties’ prospects in the next election given the economic difficulties ahead, raising questions about whether the next Prime Minister, Ms Truss or Mr Sunak, will survive more than two years.

A YouGov poll this week suggested that many Tory voters are remorseful of Mr Johnson’s ousting, with 49% of party supporters saying he should remain Prime Minister more than the combined support of the two rivals to replace him.

Could avoiding being tarred by the recession offer Mr Johnson a way back?

The Tory source suggests that Mr Johnson, like his political hero Winston Churchill, could one day return as Prime Minister for a second term after being the most high profile and defining political figure we have had since Blair.

If he ever wanted to (lead the party again), of course that option is always there for him in the future, they said.

There are so many circumstances imagine he takes a job at NATO on the international stage he continues to do whatever he does on Ukraine hopefully in two or three years or however long it will take, there is a peaceful resolution there and Boris has played His part.

Meanwhile the Tories are in absolute election shreds, everyone thinks back to Covid and thinks it was so tough and he did pretty well, and look what he did with Ukraine , then you can see a way.

They also suggested whoever takes over would lose the red wall that propelled Mr Johnson to the 80-seat majority he ultimately squandered.

The red wall without Boris is now gone, according to the source. These people didn’t vote for the Tories, they voted for Brexit and they voted for Boris, the two B’s, nothing will hold Liz back, Rishi won’t.

MPs, however, insist Mr Johnson cannot return.

I think I would walk on hot coals to stop it, says the former minister. I think a lot of us would try to kamikaze that. The guy must recognize that he succeeded.

It will never happen, on my corpse.

They admit it would be very difficult for any Tory leader, including Mr Johnson, to cling to the red wall in the midst of a recession.

But they insist: the red wall seats are not inextricably linked to him, although it may seem so at the moment, they are linked to a set of ideas and values ​​that everyone can reflect.

The question is whether the party will.

Another former minister said: I guess you can never say never, but I don’t think so.

Basically, he had to leave not because of political failures but because of character flaws and they are not going away.

If he ever came back, we just had to start this whole cycle all over again.

In the end, almost all Tory MPs praise Mr Johnson for breaking the Brexit deadlock to get Britain out of the EU, for the rollout of the Covid vaccine, which helped the country break the cycle of lockdowns faster than most European countries, and for its response to Ukraine. war.

But many say his leadership was ultimately the kind of tragedy Mr Johnson will find oddly familiar, having supposedly spent some of his time at the office writing a book about William Shakespeare.

Everyone knew to some degree what we were getting into in 2019, but it didn’t have to happen here and it was largely his fault, the former minister said.

It will take a few years to think about it.

But he always flew too close to the sun, and it (eventually) scorched him.

Another former cabinet minister said Mr Johnson will be remembered for pushing through Brexit and defeating Jeremy Corbyn in a stunning election victory, while acknowledging he had big challenges with Covid and the Ukraine.

But sadly, he let himself down with his own personal conduct, they said.

So I think the overriding sentiment for most conservatives will be a sense of tragedy and broken promise.

Apart from delivering Brexit and his election victory, it is not entirely clear what, if any, long-term legacy he will leave behind, they added.

Even Mr Johnson’s closest allies are unsure whether he will remain in politics, but if he does he will try to protect his legacy by holding his successors to the fire in the leveling program he considered as a response to the concerns expressed. during the Brexit vote.

The upgrade no doubt remained unfinished but that will be a big part of how he will be remembered and I would say if he chooses to stay in politics keep an eye on that and make sure that doesn’t go down not on the agenda is very, very important to him.

This will be on his watch list, you’ve barely heard Rishi and Liz talk about upgrading and to some extent you can understand that given the times we’re going through right now.

But over time, he will want that legacy to continue.