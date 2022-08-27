India could get 6G services by 2030, says PM Modi





In a few months, India could finally experience 5G services, however, ahead of the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that the country is also striving to introduce 6G services by the end of 2030. .

Reuters This announcement was made during the Grand Final of the Smart India Hackathon 2022. Prime Minister Modi addressed the event via video conference, where he said: We are preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. The government promotes Indian solutions in games and entertainment. Addressing the Grand Final of the Smart India Hackathon 2022. He offers insight into India’s Yuva Shakti. https://t.co/7TcixPgoqD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2022 The announcement comes after Union Telecoms Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hinted that 5G services could start rolling out by October 12. He had previously speculated that the launch could take place by the end of September. Addressing the event, Vaishnaw pointed out that the services will reach all major cities and major rural areas within the next two years. Additionally, the government is ensuring that 5G services are made affordable and accessible. This is surprising, given that telecom operators are considering a substantial increase in tariffs, to compensate for heavy spectrum auctions, as pointed out by Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar. Takkar revealed this during an earnings call, where he highlighted how the company had spent huge sums to acquire spectrum in recently held auctions that require charging a premium for upcoming 5G services.

AFP He said: “Given that a fair amount of money has been spent on spectrum, we think 5G should be priced higher than 4G. You can price it higher, but of course, within that bounty, you could have a situation where the number of gigabytes you get is higher because you’re potentially consuming more, given the extra bandwidth you get in 5G.” So it will be interesting to see what the real price of Vodafone Idea will be as well as other telecom operators offering 5G services. Formore in the world oftechnology and science, keep readingIndiatimes.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/technology/news/india-could-get-6g-services-by-2030-says-pm-modi-578172.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos