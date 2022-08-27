Trump and his allies reject Mar-a-Lago’s ‘heavily redacted’ affidavit as ‘all politics’





“The release of the heavily redacted and overtly political affidavit only proves that the Biden administration is desperate to cover up its unprecedented, unnecessary, and un-American raid on President Donald J. Trump,” wrote Taylor Budowich, Door. -word of the former president. on Twitter moments after the unsealed affidavit was released.

“There was no reason for a raid — it’s politics!” he added.

Trump himself also criticized the “heavily redacted” affidavit on Friday in a post on his Truth Social platform, noting that he did not confirm whether he kept classified documents related to nuclear weapons at his beachfront estate, as previously reported. The version of the affidavit released Friday contained numerous redactions, only loosely categorizing the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago based on the types of markings on the documents as opposed to the substance itself.

The Justice Department requested the warrant after the National Archives engaged in a protracted, months-long effort to recover documents taken from the Trump White House at Mar-a-Lago. After the Archives arranged for the return of 15 boxes of presidential gear from Mar-a-Lago in January, they referred the matter to the Justice Department for criminal investigation.

In May, FBI agents examined the 15 boxes provided to the National Archives, and the search warrant affidavit details the amount of classified material that was found.

According to the affidavit, a “preliminary examination” of the 15 boxes revealed that 184 documents contained classified marks, “including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET and 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET”.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he cooperated with efforts by records officials and federal investigators to recover presidential records brought to his residence at the end of his presidency.

“WE GAVE THEM A LOT,” Trump said Friday on Truth Social, touting his “close working relationship regarding the rotation of documents” with investigators.

However, some allies of the former president have expressed concern about the contents of the affidavit, which details the sheer volume of sensitive documents that were kept for months at Mar-a-Lago and stored haphazardly in unsecured places on the premises.

“[Trump] really needs a competent defense attorney, even more so now,” a Trump ally said.

CNN reported earlier Friday that the former president and members of his legal team huddled at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, earlier this week before a court-ordered deadline for the redacted affidavit be unsealed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/26/politics/donald-trump-affidavit-mar-a-lago/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos