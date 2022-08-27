Trump’s affidavit: Four conclusions about guilt and evidence





Reading the unredacted portions of the affidavit and attachments the FBI used to search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence leads to some initial conclusions:

The affidavit contains sufficient factual basis for Magistrate Judge Reinhardt to find probable cause to issue a search warrant. The standard for issuing a search warrant is very low, and any federal judge or magistrate would have issued a warrant based on the unredacted information contained in the affidavit. Thus, Magistrate Judge Reinhardt should not be criticized for his decision to issue the warrant.

The affidavit and appendices seem unusually broad and virtually limitless. It excludes rooms in the Mar-a-Lago complex used by third-party guests and club members, but extends to virtually all other areas where boxes might be stored. The search warrant itself also seems to me to be too broad and inconsistent with the Fourth Amendment requirement to specifically describe the place to be searched and the person or things to be seized.

The search itself may even have exceeded the terms of the warrant, if true that it extended to Mrs. Trump’s personal closet and other private spaces, in the absence of evidence that the material relevant was stored there.

More importantly, the unredacted portions of the affidavit do not appear to justify the Justice Department’s decision as opposed to the judge’s decision to seek a warrant, as opposed to going the subpoena route. There were likely grounds for obtaining a search warrant earlier this year, but none were requested. And even when the search warrant was obtained, it remained unexecuted for two days, suggesting no real urgency.

It is precisely because search warrants are so easy to obtain that Attorney General Merrick Garland rightly said that the Justice Department should only seek them when there is no other reasonable option. . The unredacted portions of the affidavit do not appear to meet Garland’s own standards.

Finally, the unredacted portions of the affidavit suggest there may be enough evidence to seek and secure former President Trump’s indictment. However, once

again, the standard for getting an indictment is very low. As a former New York Court of Appeals judge put it: A prosecutor can ask a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich.

It is precisely because it is so easy to obtain an indictment that prosecutorial discretion is so important. In order to indict a former president who may well be a future presidential candidate, two unofficial political/legal standards must be met: The Richard Nixon standard, which means that evidence of a serious crime must be so overwhelming that even members of the former president’s own party would support an indictment; and the Hillary Clinton Standard, which requires the Justice Department to single out alleged wrongdoing by President Trump from Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails that led to a 2016 FBI investigation into his conduct, meaning that Trump’s conduct in this case must be far more worthy of criminal sanction. than the Clintons.

Counterfeits are commonplace: the tools to spot them must be equally accessible Republicans must come to the table on common sense climate policy

For pure technicality, there was probably enough evidence to indict Hillary Clinton; a grand jury would certainly have accepted the prosecutors’ decision to do so. But the decision was made not to seek an indictment in his case. It was the right decision then and it would be the right decision now too, if the evidence is not greater than that present in the redacted affidavit. It is possible that the redacted portions provide evidence that meets Nixon and Clinton standards, but the unredacted portions do not appear to.

All of these findings are based on a cursory preliminary review of the unredacted portions of the affidavit; my view may change as more information is forthcoming. But based on what I’ve read and my 50 years of experience reading similar material, here are my conclusions.

Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, served on the legal team representing President Trump in his first Senate impeachment trial in 2020. Dershowitz is the author of numerous books, including his latest, The Price of Principle. He is also the host of The Dershow on Rumble. Follow him on Twitter @AlanDersh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/3617378-the-trump-affidavit-four-conclusions-on-guilt-and-evidence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos